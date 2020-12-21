Analysis: Trump's final trade jab may be tariffs on Vietnamese goods - experts

David Lawder, Andrea Shalal and James Pearson
·4 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington

By David Lawder, Andrea Shalal and James Pearson

WASHINGTON/HANOI (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is likely to unveil proposed tariffs on Vietnamese goods before he leaves office in January, currency and trade experts say, after the U.S. Treasury branded the growing U.S. trade partner a "currency manipulator" last week.

U.S. companies that import goods from Vietnam should brace for significant tariffs from the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) "Section 301" investigation into currency valuation practices, experts say.

Results of the probe, running in parallel with the Treasury review announced last week, could be public as soon as Jan. 7.

"It is wise to be planning now for the conclusion of the Section 301 process because, especially with the Treasury designation, it is extremely likely that the United States will impose some kind of retaliation against Vietnam," said Deborah Elms, executive director of the Singapore-based Asian Trade Centre.

U.S. companies imported about $65 billion worth of goods from Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2020, compared with $66.6 billion for all of 2019. Tariffs could hit the $400 billion-plus sales U.S. apparel and footwear sector, along with furniture, electronics and household goods.

"There will be economic consequences," Elms told a Friday web event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.

Deadly foes during the Vietnam War in the 1960s and early 1970s, Vietnam and the United States have enjoyed significantly warmer relations in recent years. Washington had considered Hanoi a strategic security and economic partner in Southeast Asia to help counter China's growing influence, including during the Trump administration, but tariffs would deal the relationship a setback.

Taxing Vietnamese imports would present yet another trade complication for President-elect Joe Biden as he takes over, and could prompt retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports to Vietnam.

Trump has thrown up new economic restrictions on China in recent weeks, including adding the top Chinese chipmaker SMIC and drone maker SZ DJI Technology to a technology blacklist on Friday.

A spokesman for Biden's transition team did not respond to questions about the Vietnam investigation or Treasury's findings. A USTR spokesman also did not respond.

INTERVENTIONS, SURPLUSES

The Treasury's long-delayed currency report, published Dec. 16, concluded that Vietnam, along with Switzerland, had exceeded all three of its thresholds for currency manipulation during the year ending June 30.

Both countries had foreign exchange market interventions and global current account surpluses exceeding 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), and a $20 billion-plus trade surplus with the United States.

The designation adds fuel to the USTR's Section 301 investigation into Vietnam's "acts, policies, and practices that may contribute to the undervaluation of its currency," hurting U.S. commerce. The USTR has Dec. 28-29 public hearings https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-11-25/pdf/2020-26063.pdf on the investigation and a second one into whether Vietnamese manufacturers use illegally harvested timber.

Three sources familiar with the matter said the USTR would not cut short a public comment period that ends Jan. 7, giving Trump about two weeks to act on any Vietnam tariff recommendations before he leaves office on Jan. 20. Tariff collections could start in Biden's first weeks in the White House.

KNOCKBACK FOR VIETNAM

"This administration clearly has a beef here and wants to send a signal that Vietnam needs to be brushed back for its currency policies," said Matthew Goodman, a former Treasury official and an Asian economics expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The message is that the United States will not tolerate Vietnam using an artificially low currency to aid its development in the same the way that China undervalued its currency for decades, Goodman said, adding that he views Vietnam's high current account surplus as a temporary phenomenon.

USTR used a similar Section 301 investigation to justify tariffs of up to 25% on $370 billion worth of Chinese imports in Trump's 2.5-year trade war with Beijing.

It is unclear whether tariffs on Vietnamese goods would reach that level or be closer to the 6.2% to 10% duties that Commerce Department applied to Vietnamese tires in November under a new currency rule.

Analysts say that Vietnam's violation of the Treasury current account surplus threshold was partly a product of the Trump administration's trade war with China, causing a rush of inward investment by companies seeking to avoid Chinese tariffs and a large increase in exports to the United States.

Concerned U.S. executives are already reaching out to Congress. "Just the rumor of another massive tax on American companies has created such a panic that congressional offices are already getting panicked calls from their hometown businesses," one congressional aide told Reuters.

In comments submitted for the USTR currency investigation, the American Apparel and Footwear Association said Vietnam "has become even more important as U.S. companies have implemented diversification strategies away from China. Imposing new punitive tariffs on imports from Vietnam would cause extreme disruption."

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal in Washington, and James Pearson in Hanoi; Additional reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Khanh Vu in Hanoi; Editing by Heather Timmons and Robert Birsel)

Latest Stories

  • NHL, NHLPA formally approve 56-game season to start Jan. 13

    It appears, for now at least, the NHL's proposed "All-Canadian" division is a go, too.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: With Lamar Jackson heating up, perhaps the Ravens can still be a contender

    The Ravens look like they could do some damage in the playoffs.

  • Patriots eliminated from playoffs with 22-12 loss to Dolphins, end of 11-year streak

    For the first time since 2008, the Patriots aren't going to the playoffs.

  • Jets stun Rams for first win, hand Jaguars inside track to Trevor Lawrence

    Did the Jets cost themselves Trevor Lawrence on Sunday?

  • Chiefs lose RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to leg/hip injury in win over Saints

    The Chiefs rookie running back had to be helped off the field.

  • Drew Brees struggles in return from broken ribs in loss to Chiefs, now what do the Saints do?

    Drew Brees missed four games with a severe injury, and his return wasn't pretty.

  • Tony Pollard thrives vs. 49ers in place of injured Ezekiel Elliott: Is he the Cowboys' best RB?

    The Cowboys can likely add a running back controversy to their already complicated offseason.

  • Report: Kyle Kuzma agrees to 3-year, $40 million contract extension with Lakers

    The Lakers are locking down Kyle Kuzma for the next three years.

  • The disrespect! Derrick Henry humiliates Lions defender with wicked stiff arm

    Henry embarrassed a Lions defender in his NFL debut.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith full highlights

    Dec. 19, 2020 — Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

  • 'X' marks the spot: Dez Bryant scores first TD in more than 1,100 days

    Bryant caught the 11-yard score and then threw up his trademark celebration, one we've not seen in years.

  • College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make the field

    The top four teams never changed over the five weeks of the rankings.

  • Report: Carson Wentz wants Eagles to trade him if Jalen Hurts continues to start

    Carson Wentz isn't happy with how events have unfolded in Philly.

  • Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson needed only 13 games to cuss out Kirk Cousins

    Justin Jefferson sounds like he's just a little frustrated with Kirk Cousins' inability to get rid of the ball after the snap.

  • The Raptors' next superstar may already be on the roster — Pascal Siakam

    If Kawhi Leonard taught the Toronto Raptors anything, it's that a superstar can change everything. Plan A to acquire such a player was to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo next off-season — that went out the window when the two-time MVP signed a five-year, $228 million US contract extension to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks last week. There are other options in free agency, including high-level players like Jrue Holiday and Victor Oladipo. Neither of those guys will change your franchise, though. The Raptors would surely like to have free-agent-to-be Leonard back; the two parties know each other and won a championship together, after all. But the two-time Finals MVP already spurned Toronto to go home to Los Angeles. A reunion likely isn't in the cards. And so the Raptors will use their salary cap space as best they can next off-season. But their best shot at adding a superstar may already be in Toronto. Or Tampa, as it were. It's Pascal Siakam. Siakam is clearly not on Antetokounmpo or Leonard's level yet. He probably never will be. But he's the closest thing the Raptors have, and he's taken notable leaps each of his four years in the NBA. Those gradual improvements give Toronto reason to hope there's even more growth to come. For this season anyway, the Raptors' success may lie in Siakam's hands. WATCH | 3 things to look for in upcoming Raptors' season: A first-time all-star in 2020, the Cameroon native struggled in the NBA bubble and especially during the Raptors' second-round series against the Boston Celtics. Consider his playoff stats from the championship run to last season: 2019: 19 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game; 47 per cent shooting, 28 per cent three-point shooting. 2020: 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game; 40 per cent shooting, 19 per cent three-point shooting. While the averages are similar, it's Siakam's shooting percentage that took a hit with Leonard out of the mix last season. Against the Celtics, he failed to handle the extra defensive attention he received as a No. 1 option. The ability to get a clean shot off in any situation, as Leonard showed, is one of the most important traits of superstardom. It's what's held Antetokounmpo back in playoff series in 2019 against the Raptors and 2020 against the Heat. Last season, Siakam led the Raptors with four isolations (one-on-one offensive situations) per game in the regular season. He scored 0.88 points per isolation; Leonard, comparatively, was at 1.05, with Antetokounmpo in Siakam's range at 0.90. Both Siakam and Antetokounmpo came in around the league average in those situations. WATCH | 3 Canadian NBA players to watch out for: Where Siakam lagged behind Antetokounmpo was in shooting percentage, roughly 10 points back of the Bucks star in the regular season with an even further divide in the playoffs.  Antetokounmpo's Shaq-like qualities around the rim, where he's able to finish nearly at will, make this comparison unfair. Not to mention the Bucks star is also the reigning defensive player of the year. He and Siakam are both 26 years old. But what allows even a hint of legitimacy is Siakam's year-over-year improvement. A clumsy rookie forward miscast as a starter turned into a sparkplug sophomore off the bench turned into a third-year starter on a championship team turned into an all-star and second-team All-NBA player in his fourth year. 4.2 points per game turned into 7.3 turned into 16.9 turned into 22.9. Antetokounmpo's scoring average in his fourth year? Also 22.9. Leonard was at just 16.5 points per game at that stage. All three players entered the league as non-lottery picks, but eventually used their uncommon size and athleticism combination to overperform their draft slot. It is not crazy to believe Siakam has another leap left in him.  Some early signs to watch for: improved shot creation, tighter ball handle, mid-range shooting and production against tough opponents. It takes a team to win an NBA championship. But look at the last 20 years of league history, and you'll see a superstar leading each of those teams. With the exception of the '04 Detroit Pistons, there was always a Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Leonard at the top. With no clear path to acquiring such a generational player, the Raptors' best bet is Siakam. In the NBA, your ceiling is ultimately determined by your best player. We know that Siakam, paired with Kyle Lowry, can get a team to Game 7 of the second round.  Another step forward from Siakam could bring the Raptors into a whole other dimension.

  • 2021 NBA Finals predictions - Is Lakers-Nets inevitable?

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes, senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill, NBA writer Seerat Sohi and NBA analyst LaJethro Jenkins reveal their picks for this season’s championship series — and almost all of them expect an L.A. vs. Brooklyn battle.

  • On Football: With Brady on verge of playoffs, Patriots done

    Three AFC East teams won in Week 15 — yes, even the Jets. The one defeat, by the Patriots, was historic.For the first time since the 2008 season, New England will not make the playoffs, nor win the division. For the first time since 2000, the opening year of Bill Belichick's reign in Foxborough, the Patriots will not have a winning record.New England has the NFL's longest string of making the post-season, 11 seasons, all with a guy named Tom Brady at quarterback. Dallas holds the NFL mark with 20 straight seasons with a winning record. Minus Brady, the Patriots fall one year short of that.Dour as always, Belichick offered little insight into how a perennial championship contender has slipped to a 6-8 record. He wasn't about to mention that a major reason — and probably the main reason for all that success through two decades — is now wearing a Buccaneers uniform. And almost certainly headed to the playoffs Belichick and company will miss.“To win these games, we've got to do a better job,” he said after a 22-12 loss in Miami that spotlighted the problems the 2020 Patriots have had: little talent on offence; sketchy defence, particularly in clutch situations; a lack of precision; and, yes, little cohesion between the guys wearing headsets and those with helmets on.“I got to do a better job and, collectively as a staff and a team, we've got to perform better than this.”In essence, the Patriots lost more than their winning ways when they lost their quarterback. They lost leadership, direction, big plays, and their mojo. Like Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky, Brady made everyone around him — including the coaches — far better performers. He did it not only during games, but during the week in preparation. He did it through motivation. He did it with his arm, his head and his heart.No one is saying the Patriots have lacked heart this season; their close victories against Baltimore, Arizona and even the Jets prove their grit. Such veterans as Devin McCourty, Stephon Gilmore and Matthew Slater would never allow ennui to invade their locker room.But they also lost to Denver, San Francisco and Houston, all of which will be spending the post-season as home, too. Without Brady, the onus was too heavy on a defence that often was undermanned. Without Brady — not to mention Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski — there was no one to lift the offence. And without Brady, only very rarely was there any significant boost from the coaching staff.“It’s felt like we’ve chased it the whole year, whether it’s offence, defence, one play, a missed opportunity on defence, a turnover on offence, it just seems like no matter what, it’s just right out of our reach,” McCourty said. “That’s how you end up in the position we’re in.”So what is that position as the Patriots move forward?Unenviable.Within the division Brady ruled, there is a new king, the Bills. There's a team on the rise in Miami. Both are young and dynamic, superbly coached — Buffalo's Sean McDermott and Miami's Brian Flores are in the conversation for Coach of the Year — and with something New England doesn't have and allowed to walk away: likely franchise quarterbacks.There's also defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City in the West; a rising contender out of Cleveland in the North to go along with resourceful and resilient Pittsburgh and Baltimore; and two teams with solid bases in the South, Tennessee and Indianapolis.Other than the Chiefs and Andy Reid, all have relatively young head coaches who figure to be around and successful for a while. Belichick is 68 and faced with a significant rebuilding project.And one of the building blocks he must find is a quarterback. Cam Newton hasn't been the answer; not even close. Some observers believe the Patriots will seek a veteran QB to try to rekindle the offence, perhaps a Matthew Stafford or a Matt Ryan should they become available. Others suggest Belichick will attempt to bring back one of his former quarterbacks — no, not that one in Tampa — in Jimmy Garoppolo or Jacoby Brissett.New England hasn't needed to develop a young starter at the most important offensive position since Brady was in his early 20s. That probably is the right way to go given the dearth of talent on that side of the ball, but does Belichick have the patience and the longevity to go that route?Regardless, in a year played during a pandemic that strongly impacted the Patriots, Belichick and his staff can spend January not game planning but re-evaluating. They might even have time to tune in to watch Brady and the Buccaneers in the playoffs.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Week 15 Recap: Catastrophic win for the New York Jets

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap a Week 15 in which the Buffalo Bills clinched their first division title in decades & the New York Jets earned their first win of the season.

  • Week 15 Fantasy Football Wrap: Browns @ Giants

    Dalton Del Don recaps Giants vs. Browns from Week 15.

  • Week 15 Fantasy Football Wrap: 49ers @ Cowboys

    Dalton Del Don recaps 49ers vs. Cowboys from Week 15.