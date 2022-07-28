Analysis: South Korean inflation raises risk of widening worker unrest

Joyce Lee
·4 min read
FILE PHOTO: The name of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co is seen on a replica ship displayed at its building in Seoul, South Korea

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - For years, a separate class of South Korean shipyard workers - hired through contractors - say they endured wages barely one-third regular workers', got no paid sick leave for COVID, and routinely rode to worksites in the back of a pickup truck while others sat safe and warm inside their vehicles.

This year, they said they'd had enough.

About 100 contract workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering launched a 51-day strike, demanding a 30% wage hike and drawing national attention to the plight of South Korea's contract workers - nearly 30% of the salaried work force by some estimates - who say they have been pushed to the breaking point by surging inflation and lagging wages.

That strike ended this month after the threat of police intervention and only a 4.5% wage increase, but academics and labour activists warned it could be the canary in the coalmine, heralding a new wave of agitation by contract workers who have long borne the brunt of the country's corporate cost cutting.

"The problem of lower wages and fewer benefits in indirect employment is so prevalent that (labour action) could boil over at any company," said Jang Seok-won, director of public relations at the Korea Metal Workers' Union.

He noted that, while contracting was most widespread in construction, it was also common in manufacturing industries such as autos, steel and shipbuilding.

Last month, a nationwide truckers' strike that ground industrial sites and ports to a halt also included discontented contract workers, said Park Jung-hoon, an official with the truckers' union.

That strike cost industry more than $1.2 billion according to labour ministry estimates, while challenging the pro-business government of President Yoon Suk-yeol who took office in May.

The soaring cost of living, with June inflation rising to a 24-year high of 6.0%, has pressured workers to push for higher pay, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions has made it easier to organise labour actions, academics and activists said.

"Contract workers have problems like unstable employment, but the biggest problem is low pay," said Kim Jae-min, a labour attorney and head of an activist group for labour rights.

"As inflation goes up steeply, this could lead to discussions and discontent."

LABOUR ACTION

The labour ministry does not publish statistics on the number of workers employed through contractors, but academics and activists estimate they account for about 6 million of South Korea's 21 million salaried workers.

As aggressive agitating over the past several decades brought sizeable wage gains and strengthened labour laws for South Korea's unions, companies increasingly secured workers through contractors not subject to the same requirements.

Contract workers have also at times resorted to strikes, but the Daewoo shipyard strike could signal intensified action ahead to narrow the gap with their more protected peers.

"Historically people tend to refrain from striking when the economy is bad, but right now it's a case of, 'We can't bear it any longer'," said Lee Byoung-Hoon, professor at Chung-Ang University specialising in labour relations.

"These temporary and subcontracted workers ... their standards of living are at rock bottom, the state of the economy matters less."

Unionised workers at second-tier subsidiaries of South Korean tech major Naver, who say their conditions are similar to indirect contractors, have begun labour action to seek wage increases at the same rate as the parent company's.

Naver declined comment.

For the Daewoo shipyard, the action by contract workers forced the halt of a ship launch for the first time in 44 years and cost it an estimated $400 million.

"Over the past five to six years, shipbuilding contract workers' real income shrank, so we could no longer make a living with the wages we receive at the shipyard," Lee Kim Choon-taek, a senior official at the shipyard contract workers' union, told Reuters.

Contract workers said they were only paid about the minimum wage of 9,160 won per hour, even for critical work such as welding. Many have more than 10 years of experience.

That would equate to 2 million won ($1,526) or less a month, about one-third the average annual pay last year of 67 million won for workers hired directly, according to company filings.

President Yoon called the strike action illegal and signalled possible police intervention to end the crippling sit-in. His ministers lauded the final settlement as an important precedent for resolving disputes according to the law.

Daewoo executives said in a statement this week that the company would create a new model for a cooperative coexistence with contract workers and resolve conflict through communication.

But the workers, in a union statement on Wednesday, hinted at the possibility of more conflict to come.

"The strike struggle is over but the problem of low wages for contract workers has not been resolved at all."

($1 = 1,310.3700 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jack Kim and Edmund Klamann)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pilot OK after plane crashes outside Dallas Executive Airport on Thursday

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Italian stars show off their skills as Toronto FC hammers Charlotte FC

    Toronto FC fans showed Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne a lot of love in their MLS debut Saturday. And the Italian newcomers repaid them in spades. Bernardeschi scored one goal and set up another and Insigne collected a stylish assist as Toronto celebrated its new Italian star power with a 4-0 romp over expansion Charlotte FC. "It felt pretty special, to be honest," said Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono. "A really really big night," added captain Michael Bradley. "You could feel it driving

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI