Analysis-Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales

Paul Lienert and Nick Carey
·4 min read

By Paul Lienert and Nick Carey

(Reuters) - Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging, flipping the script on a decade and a half of conventional auto industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon.

This year, EV demand has stayed strong even as the average cost of lithium-ion battery cells soared to an estimated $160 per kilowatt-hour in the first quarter from $105 last year. Costs rose due to supply chain disruptions, sanctions on Russian metals and investor speculation.

For a smaller vehicle like the Hongguang Mini, the best-selling EV in China, the higher battery costs added almost $1,500, equal to 30% of the sticker price.

But gasoline and diesel fuel costs for internal combustion vehicles have also skyrocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine, and experts noted that environmental concerns also are pushing more buyers to choose EVs despite the volatile economics.

Manufacturers from Tesla to SAIC-GM-Wuling, which makes the Hongguang Mini, have passed higher costs on to consumers with double-digit price increases for EVs.

More may be coming. Andy Palmer, chairman of Slovak EV battery maker InoBat, says margins in the battery industry are already wafer thin, so "rising costs will have to be passed onto carmakers."

Vehicle manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz will likely shift increases to customers if their raw material prices keep rising. "We need to keep margins," Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer told Reuters.

But EV shoppers have so far not been deterred. Global EV sales in the first quarter jumped nearly 120%, according to estimates by EV-volumes.com. China’s Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto delivered record EV sales in March. Tesla delivered a record 310,000 EVs in the first quarter.

Here's a graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3OjptBX

‘DIFFERENT KIND OF TIPPING POINT’

“There is a different kind of tipping point that we seem to have hit — an emotional or psychological tipping point among consumers,” said Venkat Srinivasan, director of the Center for Collaborative Energy Storage Science at the U.S. government’s Argonne National Laboratory in Chicago. He said "more and more people" would buy EVs "notwithstanding the cost of the battery and the vehicle."

This spike in battery costs could be a blip in the long-term trend in which technology improvements and growing production pushed costs down for three straight decades. Industry data showed that the $105 per kilowatt hour average cost in 2021 was down nearly 99% from over $7,500 in 1991.

Here's a graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3JTsiqN

Experts say battery costs could stay elevated for the next year or so, but then another big drop is probably in store as big-ticket investments by automakers and suppliers in mining, refining and battery cell production, and a move to diversify raw material sources, tip the balance from shortage to surplus.

"It's like a bubble -- and for that bubble to settle down, it's going to be at least the end of 2023," said consultant Prabhakar Patil, a former LG Chem executive.

British battery company Britishvolt is due to launch battery production at a 45-gigawatt-hour plant in northeast England in 2024. Chief strategy officer Isobel Sheldon said the advice the company is getting from raw materials suppliers is “don’t fix your prices now, wait for the next 12 months and fix the prices then because everything will be on a more even keel.”

“This over-securing of resources should be behind us by then,” she said. DEMAND BEATS SUPPLY

The industry has long been awaiting the battery cell cost threshold of $100 per kilowatt-hour, as a signal EVs were reaching price parity with fossil-fuel equivalents. But with gasoline prices soaring and consumer preferences changing, that may no longer matter as much, analysts say.

EV demand in China and other markets "is going up faster than people thought -- faster than the supply of materials" for EV batteries, said Stan Whittingham, a co-inventor of lithium-ion batteries and a 2019 Nobel laureate.

Concern about the environment and the climate also has motivated buyers, especially younger ones, to choose EVs over those that burn fossil fuels, said Chris Burns, chief executive of Novonix, a Halifax-based battery materials supplier.

“Many younger people entering the market are making buying decisions beyond simple economics and are saying they will only drive an EV because they are better for the planet,” Burns says. “They are making the plunge even though it would be cheaper" to drive a gas-powered car.

“I don’t think we will stop seeing reports trying to show a trend in battery prices down towards $60 or $80 a kilowatt-hour as aspirational targets, but it is possible that those may never get met,” he said. “However, it doesn’t mean that EV adoption will not rise.”

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Nick Carey in London; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • 'Who knows what else he has in his book': Chris Boucher on Nick Nurse

    Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses what he's worked on defensively ahead of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers, Precious Achiuwa's growth this season and Nick Nurse's unique ability to scheme defensive coverages.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Hartman-Kane beefs spills over into social media

    The disagreement between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane has taken on new — and hilarious — life on social media.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Hobey Baker winner accepts 6-month suspension for banned substance

    Dryden McKay, college hockey's MVP this season, was handed a 6-month ban from competition after it was determined he consumed a tainted vitamin D supplement.

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join Seattle Kraken ownership group

    Grammy and Super Bowl winners, respectively, Macklemore and Lynch will lead initiatives to connect with hockey fans, music lovers and community members alike.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Canadian men's 4x100m Olympic team bumped up to silver as Brits DQ'ed for doping

    Eight months after the Tokyo Olympics, Canada is adding one more silver medal to its tally. The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team was upgraded to silver on Thursday as Great Britain, which placed second in the event, was told to return its medals following sprinter CJ Ujah's doping violation. "We're happy the 4x100 metre athletes will be receiving the medal they earned, and we know their performance inspired many during the difficult second summer of the pandemic," Eric Myles, chief sport of