Analysis shows federal politicians will pocket more than $18m over 10 years from stage three tax cuts

Sarah Martin
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP</span>
Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

Federal politicians will pocket more than $18m over the next decade from the stage three tax cuts, with an immediate $2m boost to the pay packets of all 227 MPs and senators from 2024.

As parliament resumes on Monday for three days of sitting before budget week, the Greens have released new modelling from the parliamentary budget office that outlines the benefits set to flow to MPs as a result of the already legislated tax cuts.

The modelling shows that 227 parliamentarians, all of whom earn a base annual salary of at least $211,250, stand to benefit from an average tax cut of about $10,000 once the third stage of the package comes into effect from 2024-25, totalling $3.9m over the forward estimates and $18.6m over the decade.

The Greens have been ramping up pressure on the government over the measure, saying it should scrap the tax cuts that will cost $243bn over the decade and redirect the savings into free childcare, putting dental into Medicare, and affordable housing.

“Labor shouldn’t give politicians and billionaires a $9,000-a-year tax cut, especially while everyday people are suffering through a cost of living crisis,” the Greens leader, Adam Bandt, said.

“We are four weeks from the budget and the calls for the repeal of Labor’s stage three tax cuts are growing stronger and louder. If money’s as tight as the treasurer says it is, Labor should repeal the stage three tax cuts.”

Under the third stage of the tax cuts that were legislated with Labor’s support in 2019, the $120,000-to-$180,000 tax bracket will be removed, the top tax bracket threshold will increase from $180,000 to $200,000, and the marginal tax rate for those earning between $45,000 and $200,000 will drop from 32.5% to 30%.

Related: Stage-three tax cuts: richest 1% of Australians will save as much as poorest 65% combined, analysis shows

When asked about his commitment to the tax package, the treasurer, Jim Chalmers, said his focus was on more pressing concerns in the economy as he prepared to deliver his first budget on 25 October, while suggesting the need to start a “national conversation” about the fiscal challenges ahead.

Anthony Albanese has said the government is standing by the controversial tax package, but has left open the possibility of making changes in line with its previously expressed concerns about the overwhelming benefits to high income earners.

On Sunday, the assistant treasurer, Stephen Jones, said the government was facing “very tough economic circumstances” ahead of the budget, pointing to inflationary pressures arising from the war in Ukraine and the economic pressures in the US and Europe.

“Despite all of these challenges, Labor is committed to implementing our election policies,” Jones said.

The government will this week introduce legislation for its signature childcare policy, along with a bill for a new national anti-corruption commission which it hopes to legislate before the end of the year.

Amid growing concerns about the cost of living, Jones defended the government’s decision to end the 20c cut to the fuel excise this Wednesday, in line with the timetable put in place by the former Coalition government before the election.

“We know that this is going to be tough on motorists,” he said. “We know that we’ve got to make some tough decisions, and I think Australians understand … that we can’t keep writing, as the former government did, billion dollar checks and letting the debt mount up and up and up.”

Related: Scrapping the stage three tax cuts would save $243bn. How would you spend it?

The shadow finance minister, Jane Hume, said it was up to the government to decide whether to extend the measure, saying “we don’t have policies, we are in opposition, not in government”.

“It’s time that the Labor government consider the priorities of that spending, and whether it is a good idea to go ahead with it,” she told the ABC’s Insiders program.

“I would like to see a very cautious budget and I would like to see Labor reprioritise their spending commitments.”

“What it does need to do is address the other cost of living pressures that are facing Australians.”

Jones said it was an “extraordinary admission” from Hume that the Coalition did not have alternative policies.

“If the Coalition hasn’t got any policies of its own, they should get out of the way of the government implementing its policies,” he said.

Hume said the government would consider supporting the government’s childcare package and the bill for a new integrity commission, but the opposition was waiting to see the detail.

Latest Stories

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

    The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans looking to watch Aaron Judge's pursuit of the AL home run record or Albert Pujols chase 700 homers live Friday night will need to it via streaming. Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August. When games air nationally, it also means other networks can't do live cut-ins. ESPN and MLB Network did that earlier in the week when games were only available on the team's regi