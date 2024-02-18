Analysis: Sheffield United 0-5 Brighton

Sheffield United's Mason Holgate fouls Kaoru Mitoma

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said Mason Holgate "has to take responsibility" after the Blades defender's sending off pre-empted his side's thrashing by Brighton.

Sunday's match at Bramall Lane swung in the 12th minute when Holgate caught Kaoru Mitoma in midfield with a horrific challenge just below the knee.

The Everton loanee was shown a yellow card, but it was upgraded to a red after intervention from the video assistant referee (VAR).

Against 10 men, Brighton were able to attack at will.

"It was a mistimed tackle and the correct decision was made," Wilder said of Holgate's challenge on BBC Match of the Day.

"Mason has to take the responsibility that his decision has hurt us and the gameplan goes out of the window after that."

After winning 3-1 away at Luton last week the visitors needed just a point to move off the foot of the Premier League table.

Instead, they conceded five goals at home for the third consecutive match and remain rooted to the bottom.

They travel to Wolves for their next league match on 25 February.