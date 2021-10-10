Analysis: Panthers under pressure to fix glaring issue and get season back on track

The Carolina Panthers are not a team that can afford to turn the ball over.

Their offense isn’t great. Their defense, while good, can’t carry the team for four quarters. That was evident in Sunday’s 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Panthers committed three turnovers and had a punt blocked late in the fourth quarter.

The blocked punt, with four minutes left in the game, was the turning point for the Eagles. Philadelphia got the ball at the Carolina 27-yard line and scored four plays later on a six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had been held in check until the final quarter.

The Panthers are now 3-2 and can’t afford another loss in what should be their easiest stretch of the regular season. Entering Sunday’s game, the Panthers’ opponents in Weeks 5-9 each had a 1-3 record.

But Carolina has a glaring problem. Their offensive line stinks — and that’s putting it nicely. And if they can’t get it fixed, it could be the primary issue keeping them from the playoffs.

Matt Rhule said it best after the Panthers’ 36-28 loss to the Cowboys last week: “Any time Sam (Darnold) has time, he’s going to make a lot of really good decisions. When he doesn’t have a lot of time, it’s not quite as good.”

That was clear Sunday against the Eagles. He was pressured all game. And when faced with that pressure, he often threw bad passes and made terrible decisions.

He finished 21 of 37 for 177 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Before Sunday’s game, Darnold had played well, throwing for five touchdowns to three interceptions.

But his performance against the Eagles was indicative of his time in New York — a lot of pressure and a lot of bad mistakes.

After trailing by three points with about two minutes left, Darnold had a chance to lead the Panthers on a game-winning touchdown drive. He threw a strike to Robby Anderson — a 25-yard pass up to the middle — for a first down to get the Panthers to the Eagles’ 45-yard line.

But two plays later, he threw an interception while trying to force a pass to Anderson on a comeback route.

While that play was on Darnold, other mistakes can be attributed to the offensive line. Carolina’s line allowed eight quarterback pressures and gave up three sacks.

The offensive line alone was called for five penalties for 40 yards.

Deep plays have yet to materialize for players like Anderson. Darnold underthrew him on a deep play in the third quarter. And Anderson was visibly frustrated after the QB didn’t see him open on a corner route in the fourth quarter. DJ Moore put his arm around Anderson on the sideline, as if to assure him that it would come.

But Darnold didn’t have time to see him. The Eagles pressure forced him to scramble out of the pocket.

One problem is that the Panthers’ front office, with all 13 of their trades, still haven’t been able to acquire an offensive lineman. They’ve searched, but few teams are willing to part ways with theirs.

And here lies the problem. The Panthers are also dealing with injuries to their offensive line. Two of their offensive line starters — Cameron Erving and Pat Elflein — were out Sunday. And star tailback Christian McCaffrey was out again for the second consecutive game with a strained hamstring.

Chuba Hubbard played well in his absence. He had 101 yards rushing on 24 carries, but Darnold was just under too much pressure.

Darnold’s first interception came with 9:15 left in the first quarter, and the Panthers were pinned at their own 6-yard line. The Eagles got pressure up the middle, and Darnold threw a pass intended for DJ Moore into double coverage. The pass was picked off by Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

His second interception was also picked off by Slay, on a pass that was thrown behind Moore.

The Carolina offensive line is a problem. And if they can’t protect Darnold, they’ll remain in trouble.

