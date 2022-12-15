Analysis-No Santa rally for markets as central banks dampen peak rate hopes

Naomi Rovnick and Dhara Ranasinghe
·3 min read

By Naomi Rovnick and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON (Reuters) - Forget a year-end rally in financial markets. The message from major central banks is loud and clear: the battle to tame inflation is far from over.

Central banks in the United States, euro zone, Britain and Switzerland met on Wednesday and Thursday and all slowed the pace of aggressive rate moves.

But their signalling was not what markets, which have rallied hard in recent weeks on the notion of peak inflation and peak interest rates, wanted to hear.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said to expect more 50-basis-point rate increases for a period of time and that the ECB was not "pivoting" yet.

It hiked rates by 50 bps on Thursday after delivering two back-to-back 75 bps moves to tame double-digit inflation.

Government bond markets took a beating. As prices slid, the yields on interest rate-sensitive two-year German bonds surged 24 bps, their biggest one-day jump since 2008.

Italian borrowing costs were last up almost 30 bps at 4.13%, while European shares slid nearly 3% and stocks on Wall Street tumbled 2%.

"The reaction in European bond markets has been brutal," said Antoine Lesne, head of EMEA strategy and research for State Street's SPDR ETF business.

A slight drop in euro area inflation in November, to an annual rate of 10%, had sparked market speculation that the ECB might pivot away from its fight against soaring prices.

"The market had been getting ahead of itself about the euro area in the past few weeks ... they're now repricing the fact that the ECB is going to have to remain hawkish," Lesne said.

Ed Hutchings, head of rates at Aviva Investors, said he expected peripheral European bonds to "struggle" from here and European bonds in general to be somewhat less supported.

TOO COMPLACENT?

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell meanwhile warned on Wednesday that recent signs U.S. inflation may be slowing have not brought any confidence yet that the fight has been won.

"Forget the Santa rally ... the Fed looks more like the Grinch this Christmas," said John Leiper, CIO of Titan Asset Management.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in a month. On Tuesday, the index had jumped as much as 2.76% to a three-month high as an unexpectedly small rise in consumer price inflation buoyed hopes that the Fed could soon dial back its rate hikes. The S&P has lost more than 16% this year.

Switzerland's central bank chief Thomas Jordan also weighed in after a 50 bps hike, saying it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on inflation.

"It does feel like the major central banks, including the Fed, are having to fight a market narrative of relief that we've hit peak rates," said Hetal Mehta, senior European economist at Legal & General Investment Management.

Recent data showing inflation in the United States and Europe easing slightly caused bond yields to come off multi-year highs and the S&P 500 to rally over 10% from a low in October.

While U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are still set to end the year up 200 bps, they are down 32 bps in Q4, in what is set to be their biggest quarterly drop since early 2020. German benchmark Bund yields are also up 200 bps over 2022 but stand almost 50 bps lower than a multi-year high of 2.5% reached in October.

Such sharp moves loosen the very financial conditions that central banks are trying to tighten in order to contain inflation.

Speaking at Thursday's post-decision news conference, the ECB's Lagarde referenced financing conditions and said further tightening was needed.

"A market rally would be an easing of financial conditions that jars with the idea that they (policymakers) need to get interest rates into restrictive territory," said Mehta.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Naomi Rovnick; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Latest Stories

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • A friendly shawarma shop unwittingly serves up comfort during a difficult World Cup

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. People who spend a lot of time on the road develop coping strategies. One of the lessons I've learned — from astronauts, actually — is that you can't fight your environment. You need to accept the new rules, new rhythms, of your temporary home and adapt to them. It's never the other way around. This has been a strange World Cup for a host of reasons. Normally, the tournament is held across an entire country, so you're constantl

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Lionel Messi's masterful approach leads Argentina into World Cup semifinal vs. Croatia

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. This men's World Cup, the soccer itself, has bordered on unbelievable. All four quarter-finals were thrilling and desperate, two decided by penalties, two by a single goal. Given a thousand moments of drama and grace, one still stands out. It was a pass. Louis van Gaal, the head coach for the Netherlands, 71 years old and plain spoken, had been pressed the day before his team faced Argentina — more specifically, before his team

  • Knicks beat Kings 112-99 for 4th straight victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and the New York Knicks ran their winning streak to a season-high four games, beating the Sacramento Kings 112-99 on Sunday night. Randle had all 27 points by halftime, then was ejected with 3:35 left in the third quarter after arguing a non-call and receiving two technical fouls. Jalen Brunson added 18 points, and Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson each had 12. Damantas Sabonis led Sacramento with 20 points. Keegan Murray h

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.