Analysis: Luton Town 1-2 Manchester City

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Luton have faced last season's top two in the space of five days and have taken the lead in both matches only to be stung by second-half comebacks.

It is a testament to how far the Hatters have risen up the football pyramid in recent seasons, and a bouncing Kenilworth Road was again witness to Luton going ahead against a powerhouse of English football.

However, outside of Adebayo's goal, the hosts were limited to half-chances. And, despite two promising performances, Edwards' side have lost their past three matches and won only one of their past 10.

A gap is re-emerging between the bottom three and the rest of the division. At half-time on Sunday Luton were a point above the relegation zone in the as-things-stand table.

But their loss, coupled with Everton's win, means they ended the day four points adrift in the bottom three and in desperate need of results.

"We can take confidence; we are playing well, performing well," Luton manager Rob Edwards told Match of the Day.

"(But defeat) is frustrating, especially when you go 1-0 up. Full credit to Manchester City - that's what top teams do."

Luton face Bournemouth in their next match. The Hatters will be expecting a win if they can replicate their performance against City.