Kamala Harris appears 13 times in Biden's campaign video - it's practically an anointment

Kamala Harris featured 13 times in Biden's launch video, making her the second most prominent person in the video - AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden is running partly because he does not believe his vice president Kamala Harris would have as good a chance of beating Donald Trump.

Mr Biden is said to have been irritated recently by Ms Harris not “rising to the occasion” as she flails in polls, and faces criticism for gaffes and speaking in "word salads".

White House officials have indicated that the president was frustrated that Ms Harris had not been “taking things off his plate”, and that she had a “fear of messing up”.

However, following a Democrat whispering campaign that she should be replaced as his running mate, Mr Biden used his campaign launch to solidify her position.

Ms Harris featured an extraordinary 13 times in his launch video, making her easily the second most prominent person in the video, ahead of the first lady.

If Mr Biden wins a second term then, before he leaves office in January 2029, Ms Harris will find herself an 86-year-old heartbeat away from the presidency.

Republicans are set to make that a major issue in the coming 2024 election.

They will argue that, given his age, a vote for Mr Biden could ultimately be one for “President Harris”, and that she is not ready to assume the role of Commander in Chief.

As one major Democrat donor put it: “That will be, in my opinion, one of the most hard-hitting arguments against Biden.

“It doesn’t take a genius to say 'Look, with his age, we have to really think about this'.”

Criticism for laughing

Ms Harris has been criticised for her handling of issues including illegal immigration at the southern border, which Mr Biden put her in charge of.

She has also faced criticism for laughing at inappropriate moments in interviews.

Amid suggestions of a loss of confidence from Mr Biden there was a period when her weekly lunches with him happened less frequently.

However, Mr Biden's video appeared a preemptive strike against expected assertions by Republicans that he does not back her.

It also indicated that Ms Harris would play a more prominent role in a second term.

In the campaign she will be used extensively to travel the country and consolidate support among black voters.

One close associate told the Telegraph Ms Harris will carry the largest travel burden.

They hope the exposure will also help her connect with the next generation of Democrats.

An adviser also argued Ms Harris' critical role in the election campaign will put her in prime position to lead the party in 2028.

South Carolina

In particular, Ms Harris is expected to spend a significant amount of time in South Carolina, which Mr Biden backed to be the first state in the Democratic primary contest.

The state's influential black voters, who comprise roughly a third of its electorate, resurrected Mr Biden's flagging campaign in 2020.

One Democratic strategist told the Telegraph the vice president would be a critical asset promoting abortion rights during the campaign.

Ms Harris can discuss abortion rights issues in a way that Mr Biden, whose position on the issue has shifted, cannot, the strategist said.

“She is someone who has a long record and real trust [on this issue] and that's critically important," they said.

“Because in a moment of crisis, which is where we find ourselves, having someone in the administration at such a high level is critically important.”

Ms Harris spoke at a major abortion rights event on the first day of her re-election bid, warning that “fundamental freedoms are under attack".

The Vice President was welcomed to the stage at Howard University with a standing ovation and chants of "four more years!”

She told the students that it was here, at her alma mater, that she ran for “office” for the very first time.

“And now I stand here, proud to run for re-election with President Joe Biden... so we can finish the job," Ms Harris said.

She appeared fired up and made a rare departure from the podium, walking the stage.

“These extremist, so-called leaders, check out what they're doing," Ms Harris said of Republican abortion bans.