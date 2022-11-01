Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

  • Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., rear, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    1/8

    Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., rear, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after making a 3-pointer with teammate Mike Conley (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    2/8

    Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

    Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after making a 3-pointer with teammate Mike Conley (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) blocks a shot by Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    3/8

    Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

    Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) blocks a shot by Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    4/8

    Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, top, speaks with Spurs forward Keldon Johnson during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    5/8

    Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, top, speaks with Spurs forward Keldon Johnson during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
  • Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard David Roddy (27) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    6/8

    Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard David Roddy (27) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    7/8

    Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (3) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (27), Anthony Edwards (1) and Jaden McDaniels during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 107-98. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    8/8

    Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

    San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (3) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (27), Anthony Edwards (1) and Jaden McDaniels during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 107-98. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., rear, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after making a 3-pointer with teammate Mike Conley (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) blocks a shot by Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, top, speaks with Spurs forward Keldon Johnson during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard David Roddy (27) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (3) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (27), Anthony Edwards (1) and Jaden McDaniels during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 107-98. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
·5 min read

DENVER (AP) A year ago, Mike Conley Jr. was on a team mentioned as a championship contender. This year, the Utah Jazz aren't in that conversation.

That doesn't change Conley's approach.

''We're trying to win every day,'' Conley said.

So far, the Jazz are winning more days than not. And two weeks into the NBA season, there are some surprises - some good, some bad, with the Jazz finding themselves on the more fun side of that ledger.

Conley and the Jazz are off to a 6-2 start after Monday's win over Memphis. Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs are 5-2, which matches the team's best start since they were 6-1 on the way to winning the NBA title in the 2013-14 season.

If the Jazz and Spurs were tanking, they're definitely doing it wrong.

Not even the lure of landing the winning lottery ticket that will provide 7-foot-3 French teen Victor Wembanyama - who has skills often compared to Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dirk Nowitzki - is enough to get the Jazz and Spurs to try and not win. Quite the contrary. They're playing hard, playing the right way, playing defense and it's working.

''They're young enough they don't know any better,'' Popovich said of his squad. ''They just keep playing hard. ... They're pretty much obeying the basketball gods, doing all the simple things that help win games.''

They should be feeling pretty happy in a couple other cities, too. Cleveland was 5-1 entering Monday, as was Portland. On the flip side of the surprise coin - Brooklyn was 2-5, the Los Angeles Lakers started 0-5 before getting their first win, and Miami is 2-5 entering a game Tuesday against Golden State. The reigning champs aren't exactly setting the world ablaze either, off to a 3-4 start.

It's early. There's almost a whole season left to go. But San Antonio and Utah are surprising just about everybody so far - well, everybody except themselves.

''We just do our job,'' Conley said. ''At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what people say.''

It wasn't uncommon to think the Jazz and Spurs might be among the teams that vie to be among the odds-on favorites for Wembanyama (the bottom three teams each have a 14% probability to land the No 1 pick). The Spurs are extremely young and feature a lineup consisting of hardly household names. The Jazz spent the summer trading away three of their biggest pieces in Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic.

''For some reason, the league goes, `Oh, Utah is tanking because they got rid of Donovan and Rudy and Bogdanovic,''' Nuggets coach Michael Malone recently said. ''Tell Mike Conley that. Tell Jordan Clarkson that. Tell Lauri Markkanen that. Those guys are NBA players and have played in a lot of big games. They're playing hard. They're getting out and running and they're defending.''

Credit should go to Utah coach Will Hardy, who was mentored by Popovich. Among the lessons Hardy picked up from Popovich - his former boss in San Antonio, before Hardy spent last season as an assistant in Boston - was the art of fostering relationships.

''He taps into that human element very, very well,'' said Hardy, who spent 11 seasons with Popovich and the Spurs, including five as an assistant coach. ''For all of his greatness from an X's-and-O's standpoint or an in-game coaching standpoint, it's all the stuff he does in-between games, on the human side, that for me separates him.''

Hardy's team has quickly picked up on the building cohesion part. An illustration: The Jazz all recently gathered in a room in New Orleans during a trip and ''just chilled, and had fun,'' explained Malik Beasley, who was acquired as part of the massive deal this offseason that sent Gobert to Minnesota. On plane rides, they've been known meet in a group to chat and break down game film.

''We have a great vibe,'' Beasley added. ''It's going to be fun to go to where we want to go to.''

Which, so far, is north in the standings, not south.

''We're tired of people being surprised,'' Beasley said. ''We're a good team, too.''

The Jazz remain a huge longshot to win the NBA title this season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The same applies to Orlando, Oklahoma City, Indiana, Houston, Sacramento, Detroit and San Antonio. All of those clubs are the ones expected to be in the running for the No. 1 pick and the chance at Wembanyama.

Not that the Spurs and Jazz have been paying any attention. Or caring what others believe. Popovich has a bunch of kids playing like seasoned vets.

''I don't think they even know what the capital of Texas is,'' Popovich cracked. ''But I don't care.''

Added Spurs guard/forward Keldon Johnson, who was part of the team that won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021: ''We're playing great team basketball. We're making each other better. It's fun playing basketball that way.''

---

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds and AP freelance writer Mike Cranston contributed.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Grundstrom scores 2, Kings beat Blues 5-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in