Analysis-Investors brace for recession, more market turmoil after Fed's supersized hike

Davide Barbuscia
·4 min read
Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors' faith in a soft landing for the U.S. economy is being heavily tested, as a jumbo-sized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve stirs worries over recession and more volatile trading ahead.

Analysts and investors said they believe a recession is more likely after the Fed at the close of its policy meeting on Wednesday hiked rates by 75 basis points – its biggest raise in nearly three decades – and committed to delivering more big moves to fight surging inflation.

While stocks rallied on hopes that the Fed is willing to go all out in fighting the worst inflation in more than 40 years, few believe that deep selloffs in equities will be near a turning point until there are clear signs inflation is ebbing. The S&P is down 22.2% year-to-date and is in a bear market.

“Volatility is going to stay high, which makes market participants including myself less interested in taking risk in general,” said Steve Bartolini, a bond fund manager at T. Rowe Price.

Wednesday’s rate hike was accompanied by a downgrade to the Fed's economic outlook, with growth now seen slowing to a below-trend 1.7% rate this year. Analysts have been debating whether the Fed will hit a "hard landing" by putting the economy into recession as it hikes rates, or whether it can dampen inflation while slowing growth, meaning a "soft landing."

U.S. central bank officials flagged a faster path of rate hikes to come, but although another three-quarters of a point increase at the central bank's next meeting in July is possible, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said such moves would not "be common."

Despite Powell's confidence that policymakers could engineer a soft landing, others were less confident that the economy would emerge unscathed from what is on track to be the sharpest tightening cycle since 1994. Analysts at Wells Fargo said on Wednesday that odds of a recession now stand at more than 50%. Other banks that have warned of rising recession risks include Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.

Indeed, investors are already saying that recession risks could see the Fed soon reverse course. ING analysts said in a note that moving "harder and faster comes at an economic cost" and that rising recession risks "mean rate cuts will be on the agenda for summer 2023."

A recession could mean more pain for an already-battered stock market. Bear markets accompanied by recession tend to be longer and steeper, with a median decline of about 35%, data from Bespoke Investment Group showed.

"If we end up in a recession later this year or early next year, earnings would decline on equities and stocks would probably go down further," said Sean McGould, president and co-chief investment officer at hedge fund firm Lighthouse Investment Partners.

Fed policymakers had for weeks signaled that half-percentage-point hikes would be likely for the June and July meetings, with a possible deceleration in the pace by September. But market expectations shifted after higher U.S. consumer prices data in May, published last week, led to the largest annual inflation increase in nearly 40-1/2 years.

The Fed has faced criticism from some investors for acting too slowly in taming inflation, or being behind-the-curve.

"The Fed is in a very difficult position that frankly they put themselves in by mishandling monetary policy and allowing inflation to rise as much as it has," said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investment Advisors. "The so-called soft landing is looking more and more tenuous," he said.

"EXTREMELY HAWKISH"

The S&P 500 rose 1.45% on Wednesday in what some investors said was a vote of confidence for a central bank that showed it was committed to taking decisive action against stubbornly high inflation.

Some questioned how long that optimism would last.

Julian Brigden, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, a global macroeconomic research firm, said the Fed's stance should not be seen as a positive for risk assets.

"It was extremely hawkish and with the rise in unemployment in the SEP (summary of economic projections), a clear nod to the possibility of a recession," he said.

Economic weakness and continued volatility in stocks could spur a rally in government bonds, which some investors said were starting to present buying opportunities given how much they sold off this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to the bond prices, have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, but they tumbled on Wednesday.

"After this meeting, our comfort level with the stability of the long end of the curve, the 10-year, 30-year part of the yield curve, has increased dramatically," said Daniela Mardarovici, co-head of multi-sector fixed income for Macquarie Asset Management.

The consensus for bonds, however, is by no means monolithic.

"We remain extremely cautious," said Brigden, "because our work suggests that inflation has yet to peak, which may require an even more aggressive stance by the Fed."

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, David Randall, Carolina Mandl and Lisa Pauline Mattackal; editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Megan Davies and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge