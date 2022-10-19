Analysis of Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Portrays Revenue of ~USD 75,000 Million by 2033 and a CAGR of ~10% During 2023-2033 – Research Nester

Research Nester
·8 min read
Research Nester
Research Nester

Key companies covered in the global drug delivery systems market research report by Research Nester are Gerreshelmer AG, Baxter, Nemara, Kindeva Drug Delivery, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ypsomed, Medtronic, E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA , BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), and other key market players.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘Global Drug Delivery Systems Market’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2023– 2033 which includes the following factors:

  • Market growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Challenges

  • Key market players and their detailed profiling

Market Scope of Global Drug Delivery Systems:

Market Size Value in 2022 (Base Year)

~ USD 40,000 Million

Market Forecast Value in 223

~ USD 75,000 Million

Growth Rate (CAGR) of  Market (Global)

~10%

Forecast Period of Drug Delivery Systems Market (Global)

2023 – 2033

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Size:

The global drug delivery market is to garner an approximate revenue of USD 75,000 by 2033. The market growth is attributed to vaccination awareness of various diseases including hepatitis, HIV, typhoid, influenza and others, as well as, growing vaccination drive of COVID-19. The Our World in Data figures show that 3.87 million vaccinations are performed daily and that 12.69 billion doses have been administered globally. Moreover, in 2021, the World Health Organization estimates that over 80% of people worldwide had hepatitis B vaccination, nearly 71% have received Hemophilus influenza type b immunization, and nearly 80% have received polio vaccination. Furthermore, the market growth is expected to be accelerated by digitization in drug delivery. At a corporation with 5000 employees, nearly 60% of workers agree that digital drug delivery technology is essential.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4460

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Key Takeaways

  • Asia Pacific region gains the largest portion of the revenue

  • Diabetes segment to dominate the revenue graph

  • Injectable sub-segment remains prominent in the type segment

Rising Burden of Chronic Disease and Technological Advancement is to Propel the Market Growth

The growth of the global drug delivery market systems is likely to be propelled by advancement of drug delivery systems technology followed by growing burden of chronic diseases such as, diabetes, cardiovascular issues, arthritis, cancer and others. For instance, the new program, called Efficio, debuted in January 2020. It is a cloud-based management programme that can be used with SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery systems. With the help of this software, professionals may efficiently target the administration of their drugs to patients who are suffering from cancer pain, chronic pain, and other types of pain. Furthermore, as per the statistics of National Library of Medicine, every 3 in 5 deaths worldwide is attributed to cardiovascular problems. The World Health Organization declared cardiovascular disease as a primary reason for major share of deaths worldwide, to count the figure, around 18 million people died of any one cardiovascular issue.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/drug-delivery-systems-market/4460

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Regional Overview

The global drug delivery systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Higher Instances of Chronic Disease and Growing Vaccination Drive of COVID-19 is to Boost the North America’s Market Growth

The drug delivery systems market growth in the North America is augmented on the account of higher share of population suffering from chronic disease. Nearly 37 million individuals have diabetes in the United States and out 8.5 million people’s diabetes is still undiagnosed. Moreover, in the United States, every sixth adult has a chronic illness, and every tenth has two or more chronic conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Further, the North America’s market growth is also propelled by increased vaccination drive. About 68% of people in the United States has gone through initial phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

Asia Pacific’s Market Growth is Elevated by Rising Geriatric Population, Higher Cases of COVID-19 and Chronic Disease

The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is boosted by growing geriatric population followed by rising number of COVID patients and people suffering with chronic disease. Japan is known as the oldest country of the world, in 2020, around 28% of the total Japanese population is of 65 years or above. Furthermore, the rising COVID-19 patients is to influence the market growth, from January 2020 to October 2022, there were over 40 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, in India. Additionally, the burden of chronic disease is rapidly rising in the Asia Pacific, out of total 40 million chronic cases worldwide, around 8 million are attributed to Asia. Moreover, nearly 55% deaths in Southeast Asia is due to chronic diseases.

Get a Sample PDF of Drug Delivery Systems Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4460

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Type

  • Transdermal

  • Inhalation

  • Injectable

  • Others

By type, the injectable segment, injections are highly used for the HIV, hepatitis, cancer and others. Therefore, higher prevalence of these disease is to propel the growth of the segment. Around 296 million people are living with Hepatitis-B and nearly 58 million individuals have Hepatitis-C, as per the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 38 million people were suffering from HIV in 2020. Furthermore, the increased vaccination drive is to boost the market growth. As of August 2022, nearly 171 million Covid-19 vaccines were dispersed in Russia.

For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4460

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Device Type

  • Conventional

  • Advanced                                                                                              

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Indication

  • Diabetes

  • Cardiovascular Disease

  • Multiple Sclerosis

  • Asthma & COPD

On the basis of indication, the diabetes segment is to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2033. The segment growth is attributed to higher cases of diabetes in the world. As per the statistics of the World Health Organization, around 422 million people are living with diabetes worldwide. Patient with type 1 diabetes needs insulin injection periodically. The higher demand of insulin injections is to boost the market growth. Globally, around 150-200 million patients required insulin therapy.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global drug delivery systems market that are profiled by Research Nester are BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Gerreshelmer AG, Baxter, Nemara, Kindeva Drug Delivery, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ypsomed, Medtronic, E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaAand others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement?

Submit Request for Proposal

Recent Developments in the Drug Delivery Systems Market

  • February 2022, Abbott announces the partnership with primary healthy-tech companies involving, Sugar.fit, healthifyme, Fitterfly, BeatO, PharmEasy, GOQii, 1 MG, and Zyla Health. By this collaboration, Abbott aim to deploy glucose monitoring solution to 8 million people with diabetes. Moreover, the Abbott’s Freestyle Libre allows people to check the glucose reading more frequently, it also offers advanced technology for the management of the diabetes which is expected to give better outcomes and reduces complications.

  • April 2021, Nipro Pharma Corporation announced new finding which is certainly to elaborate Nipro’s product portfolio. The Nipro D2F prefilled syringes are compatible with Schreiner MediPharm Needle-Trap of Schreiner MediPharm. Needle trap is safe and easy to use and it save cost owing to its unique design with compact body. The complete activation of the device is confirmed wither by sound or by visuals. Furthermore, it is made in a way which can be easily integrated in the existing manufacturing process


Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

COPD Therapeutics Market Analysis by Drug Class (Bronchodilators, Steroids, Phosphodiesterase-4 Inhibitors, Theophylline, Antibiotics, Oral, and Inhalation); by Type (Chronic Bronchitis, and Emphysema); by Age Group (Below 5 years, 5-14 years, 15-60 years, and Above 60 years); and by End User (Hospitals, Private Clinics, and Outpatient Departments) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031
Hospital Beds and Supporting Equipment Market Analysis by Product (Bed and Other Accessories); by Facility (Home Care, Critical, Curative, Long-Term, Bariatric, and Others); by Technology (Manual and Power); and by End-User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Others)– Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031
Clinical Trials Research Market Analysis by Phase (I, II, III, and IV); by Study Design (Expanded, Interventional, and Observational Study); and by Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, and Autoimmune Diseases) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031
Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market Analysis by Product (Consumables & Accessories, and Devices); by Type (Invasive, and Non- invasive); by Technology (Pulmonary Artery Catheter, Lithium Dilution Technique, Thermodilution Pulse Contour Analysis Technique, Arterial Waveform Analysis Technique, Doppler, and Others); and by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Market Analysis by Treatment Type {BPH Devices (Transurethral RF Thermal Therapy, Suture Base Implant, and Others), and BPH Drugs (Alpha Blocker, Muscarinic Receptor Antagonist, 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors)}; and by Distribution Channels (Online, Pharmacies, and Institutional Sales), – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031


About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:
AJ Daniel
Email: info@researchnester.com
U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123
U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow: - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing


Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended for vicious high-stick

    Evgeny Kuznetsov will forfeit more than $42,000 as a result of his actions.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost