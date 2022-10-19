Analysis of Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Portrays Revenue of ~USD 75,000 Million by 2033 and a CAGR of ~10% During 2023-2033 – Research Nester

Research Nester

Key companies covered in the global drug delivery systems market research report by Research Nester are Gerreshelmer AG, Baxter, Nemara, Kindeva Drug Delivery, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ypsomed, Medtronic, E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA , BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), and other key market players.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on 'Global Drug Delivery Systems Market' for the forecast period, i.e. 2023– 2033

Market Scope of Global Drug Delivery Systems:

Market Size Value in 2022 (Base Year) ~ USD 40,000 Million Market Forecast Value in 223 ~ USD 75,000 Million Growth Rate (CAGR) of Market (Global) ~10% Forecast Period of Drug Delivery Systems Market (Global) 2023 – 2033

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Size:

The global drug delivery market is to garner an approximate revenue of USD 75,000 by 2033. The market growth is attributed to vaccination awareness of various diseases including hepatitis, HIV, typhoid, influenza and others, as well as, growing vaccination drive of COVID-19. The Our World in Data figures show that 3.87 million vaccinations are performed daily and that 12.69 billion doses have been administered globally. Moreover, in 2021, the World Health Organization estimates that over 80% of people worldwide had hepatitis B vaccination, nearly 71% have received Hemophilus influenza type b immunization, and nearly 80% have received polio vaccination. Furthermore, the market growth is expected to be accelerated by digitization in drug delivery. At a corporation with 5000 employees, nearly 60% of workers agree that digital drug delivery technology is essential.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Diabetes segment to dominate the revenue graph

Injectable sub-segment remains prominent in the type segment

Rising Burden of Chronic Disease and Technological Advancement is to Propel the Market Growth

The growth of the global drug delivery market systems is likely to be propelled by advancement of drug delivery systems technology followed by growing burden of chronic diseases such as, diabetes, cardiovascular issues, arthritis, cancer and others. For instance, the new program, called Efficio, debuted in January 2020. It is a cloud-based management programme that can be used with SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery systems. With the help of this software, professionals may efficiently target the administration of their drugs to patients who are suffering from cancer pain, chronic pain, and other types of pain. Furthermore, as per the statistics of National Library of Medicine, every 3 in 5 deaths worldwide is attributed to cardiovascular problems. The World Health Organization declared cardiovascular disease as a primary reason for major share of deaths worldwide, to count the figure, around 18 million people died of any one cardiovascular issue.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Regional Overview

The global drug delivery systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Higher Instances of Chronic Disease and Growing Vaccination Drive of COVID-19 is to Boost the North America’s Market Growth

The drug delivery systems market growth in the North America is augmented on the account of higher share of population suffering from chronic disease. Nearly 37 million individuals have diabetes in the United States and out 8.5 million people’s diabetes is still undiagnosed. Moreover, in the United States, every sixth adult has a chronic illness, and every tenth has two or more chronic conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Further, the North America’s market growth is also propelled by increased vaccination drive. About 68% of people in the United States has gone through initial phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

Asia Pacific’s Market Growth is Elevated by Rising Geriatric Population, Higher Cases of COVID-19 and Chronic Disease

The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is boosted by growing geriatric population followed by rising number of COVID patients and people suffering with chronic disease. Japan is known as the oldest country of the world, in 2020, around 28% of the total Japanese population is of 65 years or above. Furthermore, the rising COVID-19 patients is to influence the market growth, from January 2020 to October 2022, there were over 40 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, in India. Additionally, the burden of chronic disease is rapidly rising in the Asia Pacific, out of total 40 million chronic cases worldwide, around 8 million are attributed to Asia. Moreover, nearly 55% deaths in Southeast Asia is due to chronic diseases.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Type

Transdermal

Inhalation

Injectable

Others

By type, the injectable segment, injections are highly used for the HIV, hepatitis, cancer and others. Therefore, higher prevalence of these disease is to propel the growth of the segment. Around 296 million people are living with Hepatitis-B and nearly 58 million individuals have Hepatitis-C, as per the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 38 million people were suffering from HIV in 2020. Furthermore, the increased vaccination drive is to boost the market growth. As of August 2022, nearly 171 million Covid-19 vaccines were dispersed in Russia.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Device Type

Conventional

Advanced

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Indication

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Asthma & COPD

On the basis of indication, the diabetes segment is to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2033. The segment growth is attributed to higher cases of diabetes in the world. As per the statistics of the World Health Organization, around 422 million people are living with diabetes worldwide. Patient with type 1 diabetes needs insulin injection periodically. The higher demand of insulin injections is to boost the market growth. Globally, around 150-200 million patients required insulin therapy.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global drug delivery systems market that are profiled by Research Nester are BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Gerreshelmer AG, Baxter, Nemara, Kindeva Drug Delivery, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ypsomed, Medtronic, E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaAand others.

Recent Developments in the Drug Delivery Systems Market

February 2022, Abbott announces the partnership with primary healthy-tech companies involving, Sugar.fit, healthifyme, Fitterfly, BeatO, PharmEasy, GOQii, 1 MG, and Zyla Health. By this collaboration, Abbott aim to deploy glucose monitoring solution to 8 million people with diabetes. Moreover, the Abbott’s Freestyle Libre allows people to check the glucose reading more frequently, it also offers advanced technology for the management of the diabetes which is expected to give better outcomes and reduces complications.

April 2021, Nipro Pharma Corporation announced new finding which is certainly to elaborate Nipro’s product portfolio. The Nipro D2F prefilled syringes are compatible with Schreiner MediPharm Needle-Trap of Schreiner MediPharm. Needle trap is safe and easy to use and it save cost owing to its unique design with compact body. The complete activation of the device is confirmed wither by sound or by visuals. Furthermore, it is made in a way which can be easily integrated in the existing manufacturing process





