Analysis of Geophysical Surveying in New Mexico's Blackhawk Silver Mining District Exceeds Expectations

Texas Mineral Resources Corp
·8 min read
Texas Mineral Resources Corp
Texas Mineral Resources Corp

SIERRA BLANCA, TX, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC)

  • Inversion analysis of approximately 37% of the area surveyed reveals 13

  • Electromagnetic drill targets within a 10-acre area

  • All potential targets lie within 100 feet of the surface

  • TMRC in late-stage negotiations to fund bankable feasibility study

  • Webinar planned in December to discuss results of analysis in greater detail 

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (TMRC), an exploration company currently targeting the rare earths, industrial and technology metals through its 20% ownership interest in the Round Top Mountain project in Texas and ongoing exploration initiatives, is pleased to announce that detailed analysis of Time Domain Electro-Magnetic (TDEM) surveying of high-grade silver veins in the Black Hawk District, Grant County, New Mexico has yielded extremely encouraging results.

TMRC initiated exploration in the Black Hawk district upon execution of an Option Agreement with Santa Fe Gold Corp. in October 2021 (see press release of Nov. 9, 2021).

The Black Hawk District, located near Silver City in southwestern New Mexico, is well known for the occurrence of well-defined high-grade bodies of native silver, containing significant amounts of U.S. Government-designated critical minerals: nickel, cobalt, and arsenic as well as uranium. Within these mineralized lenses, silver grades as high as 20% have been reported in the past.

These extremely high grades are in keeping with the historical records of production from this unique geologic type of deposit, which include well known districts like Cobalt, Ontario; Port Radium, NWT;  Anneberg  and Freiberg, Saxony; and Jachymov in the Czech Republic, all of which were prolific silver districts. The Black Hawk District was active in the 1884-1894 period during which time the Black Hawk and the Alhambra mines accounted for most of the production. Owing to their small size,  these extremely high-grade ore shoots have been proven almost impossible to locate by traditional geologically targeted diamond drill holes.

As a result of the high concentrations of native silver in the core zones of the ore shoots, it was postulated that they would be electrically conductive. Three types of electric conductors are common in nature: massive metal or metallic minerals, graphite and saline water. With graphite and saline water unlikely to be present in the rocks underlying the Black Hawk District, the deposit is a prime candidate for an exploration method detecting massive metal and metallic minerals.

TMRC engaged Zonge Intl. to assess the Black Hawk District using its Time Domain Electro Magnetic (TDEM) surveying process. “A non-invasive method conducted on the surface of the deposit, TDEM allows a more focused and efficient approach to traditional drilling, by providing a map of subsurface targets before a single hole has been sunk,” said Dan Gorksi, CEO of TMRC.

Two scoping level geophysical studies were conducted in late 2021 and early 2022 under the guidance of Thomas Weis, consulting geophysicist, Computational Geosciences Inc. and Zonge International. Zonge’s NANOTEM process,  a variant of conventional time domain electromagnetic surveying, is used to locate metallic objects such as pipes, tanks and unexploded ordnance, and effectively locates small electrically conducting bodies at shallow depths. Transmission loops were modified to increase depth capability without unduly degrading the definition. In practice TDEM surveying is accomplished by laying out loops of wire on the ground surface, switching on and off a relatively strong electric current and recording the electro-magnetic effects induced in electrical conductors in the subsurface. A survey covering an aggregate 18 acres and consisting of 24 overlapping current loops was designed and carried out in February 2022. The field collection of these data is in process but is a relatively straightforward procedure. Analysis of these data is key and requires significant computer time per current loop.

Our press release of July 2022 reported that the analysis of three of these loops, covering approximately ten percent of the area surveyed, had identified three strong anomalies worthy of being designated drill targets. Analysis now has been completed on another six loops. An additional four are currently undergoing analysis and an additional eleven loops remain to be processed. Within the nine loops thus far analyzed, thirteen strong and relatively deep conductive anomalies have been identified, with another four possible anomalies lying slightly outside the boundaries of the current loops. Data is being reliably captured to a depth of one hundred to one hundred twenty feet.

“Results of this stage of analysis have exceeded our expectations,” said Mr. Gorski.  “We had expected to define anomalies within the trend of the known Alhambra vein and, indeed, the survey had been designed along these expectations, and four of these anomalies were within this trend. The unexpected result was that a total of thirteen large and deep reaching anomalies were found within an approximately nine-acre area. Although nine of these anomalies lie to the east of the Alhambra vein, these linear features conform to the trends of known carbonate veins in the immediate area. The fact that these targets are within one hundred and twenty feet of the surface insures that the intensity of drilling necessary to outline these features can be practically carried out.”

Next Phase Plans

The next stage of work is to refine the geophysical procedure to improve the definition of the individual anomalies both laterally and to depth to better guide drilling. Drilling will commence immediately upon completion of the next phase of geophysics and the acquisition of the necessary permits. Subject to these steps, TMRC expects to commence drilling in March or April 2023.

“We are extremely pleased with the results to date using unique technology to identify high-grade silver veins along with critical mineral byproducts” said Anthony Marchese, TMRC Chairman.  “Estimated costs to fund a bankable feasibility study are estimated not to exceed $4 million while mine CAPEX is estimated not to exceed $9 million.  Assuming historical grade recoveries and successfully accessing the veins identified, the risk/reward potential of the Blackhawk district is quite favorable.  We look forward to finalizing our capital needs as we look to develop a new line of business to complement our 20% interest in the Round Top heavy-rare earth and critical mineral deposit in west Texas.”

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s primary focus is to develop and commercialize, along with its joint venture operating partner USA Rare Earth LLC, the Round Top heavy-rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso, in which TMRC owns a 20% interest and USA Rare Earth owns an 80% interest. Additionally, the Company is developing other domestic mining projects in precious and industrial metals as well as critical minerals.  The Company’s common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol “TMRC.”

Cautionary Note to Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce and that are compliant with SEC Industry Guide 7. Investors are cautioned not to assume than any part or all of the proposed project in the Black Hawk Mining District as contemplated in the letter agreement contains any mineral deposits that will ever be converted into resources or that any inferred mineral resource or measured and indicated resources exists or is economically or legally mineable. The proposed project does not contain any known proven or probable ore reserves or mineral resource compliant with SEC Industry Guide 7 reporting standards. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure set forth in TMRC’s latest reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding  the potential development, economic feasibility, resource, grade and other mineralization characteristics, and drilling and exploration methods that may be utilized in potential exploration of the Black Hawk Mining District  project. When used in this press release, the words “potential,” “plans,” “indicate,” “expect,” “intend,” “hopes,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “if, “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of mineralized material and mineral resource estimates, risks to projected and estimated economics not reflecting actual economic results due to the uncertainty of mining processes, potential non-uniform sections of mineralized material, potential mining hazards and accidents, changes in equipment and labor costs, changes in projected mineral prices and demand, competition in the mining industry, risks related to project development determinations, the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities, potential effects on the Company's operations of environmental regulations, risks due to legal proceedings, liquidity risks and risks related to uncertainty of being able to raise capital on favorable terms or at all, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K as filed in November 2022 and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Texas Mineral Resources Corp.
Anthony Marchese, Chairman
E-mail: amarchese@tmrcorp.com
Twitter: @TexasMineralRes



Latest Stories

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Banged-up Bears lose receiver Darnell Mooney for the season

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. Times have changed — painfully. A handful of players joined quarterback Justin Fields on the sidelines with injuries in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, including a pair of team leaders in wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney needs ankle surgery and will be lost for th

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary's Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials' second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can't win the game, and that's frustrating a little bit," O

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.