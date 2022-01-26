Analysis-Will the games stop? SEC mulls crackdown on trading apps

Katanga Johnson
·5 min read
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A year after the "meme stock" rally humbled hedge funds and roiled Wall Street, U.S. regulators are studying ways to crack down on psychological prompts used by Robinhood Inc and other commission-free brokers to promote frequent stock trading on smartphone apps.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) started scrutinizing commission-free brokers like Robinhood, Webull Financial LLC and SoFi Inc last year after retail investors drove GameStop and other "meme stocks" sky high in Jan. 2021.

The furious rally pushed GameStop shares up more than 1,500% at one point and created a "short squeeze" that burned hedge funds that had bet against shares of the video game retailer. Shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment and other companies also soared.

At the height of the frenzy, several brokers restricted trading in the meme stocks, infuriating investors. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and other executives were hauled https://www.reuters.com/article/us-retail-trading-usa-congress/long-tense-with-cat-photo-for-relief-how-the-gamestop-hearing-unfolded-idUSKBN2AI1C4 before U.S. Congress to testify.

The SEC has found that many brokers, as well as roboadvisors, increasingly use analytics driven by artificial intelligence, video game-like features and other behavioral prompts to encourage stock trading or to sell certain products.

Trading contests, points and rewards are just some of these techniques. There are also lively sounds and bright colors, notifications, social networking tools, and curated lists of trading and investment ideas, among other practices.

"The SEC has been very concerned that many younger investors, many of them too young to legally drink alcohol, are instead getting intoxicated by digital engagement in the market," said Howard Fischer, a partner at law firm Moses & Singer, adding the industry is likely to push back hard.

"It is likely to have a war on its hands."

Commission-free brokers say they are democratizing investing, making it easy and fun for anyone to trade. In a blog post on Tuesday evening, Robinhood said it had added resources to help customers learn investment basics.

Critics say commission-free brokers try to maximize retail trading volumes because they earn lucrative fees for routing orders to wholesale market-makers. This could be a conflict of interest; studies show retail investors generally lose money when they churn their portfolio.

"Americans are bombarded every day by behavioral prompts ... the brokerage apps and the roboadvisors are doing that as well," SEC chair Gary Gensler told CNBC last week. "Their motivation is to make more revenues."

On Wednesday, Gensler said in a statement that he was looking forward to the staff's recommendations on digital engagement practices, without elaborating.

In an August consultation https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/us-markets-regulator-wants-public-feedback-firms-digital-engagement-practices-2021-08-27, the SEC suggested that digital prompts may sometimes constitute an investment recommendation that falls under Regulation Best Interest. That 2019 rule requires a broker-dealer making a recommendation to act in the best interest of the retail customer and identify conflicts of interest.

If the SEC went that route, firms that use digital engagement tools would probably have to make extensive new disclosures. That compliance burden would complicate their business and could make them more vulnerable to lawsuits.

"It could conceivably be a game-changer," said Fischer.

NOVEL TERRITORY?

At the time of the meme stock rally, there were more than 100 million retail users/accounts combined open at six of the top online brokerages, Reuters reported last year.

A survey by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which has also stepped up scrutiny of game-like trading features, found that of investors who opened an investment account in 2020, 66% were new to investing.

Industry groups, including the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), say digital engagement practices can be beneficial for investors, for example when they are used to steer them to save more money or invest long term.

In an October response to the SEC's consultation, SIFMA also said it believes that in the vast majority of interactions, the use of digital engagement practices would not constitute a recommendation, based on "well-established" guidance.

Some experts who support regulation concede the SEC is veering into novel territory, noting there is limited research into how digital engagement practices directly affect investor decision-making.

Financial institutions have the best data on the issue but little incentive to share it widely, said Edwin Hu, a research fellow at New York University and a former SEC official.

"One key question is whether user interface design can be considered investment advice and to what extent interface design affects investment decisions at all. This is a very difficult empirical and legal question the SEC faces," said Hu.

Studies on the gambling and gaming industries suggest that noises, bright colors and other sensory details that aim to replicate real-world stimulation "steer users to act," said James Fielder, a professor at Colorado State University.

"If...you build these experiences into trading as if it is a game, but with real money on the line, then it's a big deal."

Some experts worry digital engagement practices are growing so sophisticated that they may generally increase trading without obvious individual prompts. That could mean the Regulation Best Interest approach may be insufficient, the SEC's internal investor advocate, Rick Fleming, has warned.

"If Reg BI proves to be inadequate to protect investors, I believe the Commission should go back to the drawing board so that its critical investor protections no longer rise and fall on whether the broker-dealer made a specific recommendation." he added.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Packers activate Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus from IR

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have boosted their pass rush for the postseason by activating outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve. These moves clear the way for Smith to play his first game in over four months and Mercilus to suit up for the first time since mid-November when the top-seeded Packers (13-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. Green Bay made room for them on the roster by releas

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Canucks get Miller, Martin back from COVID, add Pearson to protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks got two players back from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of a crucial matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. J.T. Miller missed two games and goalie Spencer Martin missed Sunday's outing after testing positive for the virus. Miller leads the Canucks (18-19-4) in scoring with 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 appearances. Martin has split the season between taxi squad and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, and made his debut for Vancouver on Fr

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chávez as the team's hitting coach and that both sides had an understanding that Chávez may end up in Queens. The 44-year-old Chávez was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson — and projected to take on a role beyond his title. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hittin

  • Gary Trent Jr. ‘felt amazing’ returning to Raptors’ lineup

    Gary Trent Jr. returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup Friday against the Washington Wizards and said it “felt amazing” being back on the floor with his teammates. He also touched on how he takes pride on the defensive side of the ball and the challenges of sitting out for so long. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Raptors' OG Anunoby has seen endless hurdles in quest for accolades

    Timing and circumstance haven't made it easy for OG Anunoby to add accolades to his impressive evolution.

  • Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier hope 'long and winding road' leads to podium

    Coach Carol Lane had her back turned when Paul Poirier's blade caught an edge in practice. He and partner Piper Gilles were doing twizzles, a technically difficult ice dance element that requires perfect synchronicity, but not one that often results in catastrophic injuries. It's an element they've done countless times in their careers. But Poirier's blade stayed put in the ice, and his body kept going. "I remember it vividly," Lane said of that practice back in May of 2013. "We heard him go dow

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Finding the 'happy bubble': Mental health key for Olympians

    MIDWAY, Utah (AP) — Sean McCann peered at the targets through a spotting scope and used a hand-held magnetic board to mark where the bullets hit. He showed the results to the athlete as they left the range and then grabbed a broom to sweep shell casings off the mat before the next skier arrived. To a casual observer, McCann appeared to be a U.S. biathlon coach helping his team get ready for the Olympic trials race earlier this season at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. But McCann's not a coach.

  • Bills prove Patriots were bogus, can they do same to Chiefs?

    So Pro Picks was correct on one count in the Patriots-Bills wild-card game. One of those teams was a bogus playoff contender. We just had the wrong team. For an Upset Special, no less. The beating Buffalo put on New England came the night before Tom Brady and the Buccaneers crushed Philadelphia. Both results only bolstered the narrative that the Patriots' dynasty was built on the quarterback's unsurpassed talents. Brady gets to extend his legacy on Sunday when his defending Super Bowl champion B