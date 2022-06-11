Analysis: Game 4 win shows Warriors are still road warriors

  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    1/8

    NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    2/8

    NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) high five during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    3/8

    NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) high five during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    4/8

    NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    5/8

    NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) checks the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    6/8

    NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) checks the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    7/8

    APTOPIX NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs guard Jordan Poole (3) after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    8/8

    NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs guard Jordan Poole (3) after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) high five during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) checks the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs guard Jordan Poole (3) after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM REYNOLDS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Draymond Green
    Draymond Green
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The streak started a little over nine years ago. A trio of kids — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — went into Denver on a cool April night in 2013 and helped Golden State win Game 2 of a Western Conference first-round series.

And afterward, Curry said something prophetic.

“We’re a resilient team,” Curry proclaimed that night.

He had no idea how right he was.

The Warriors have been in 27 playoff series over those nine seasons. They’ve won a road game in every single one of them, a streak that is beyond compare in NBA history. And it can be argued that none of those road wins for Golden State in the Curry-Thompson-Green era were bigger than the latest one, a 107-97 win over Boston in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Series tied, 2-2. Home-court advantage reclaimed. Game 5 is on Monday in San Francisco, the start of a best-of-three to decide the NBA title. And if the Warriors didn’t extend that road streak, the story would be wildly different right now. The Celtics would be on the brink of a title. The Warriors would be just on the brink.

“What a gut-check win,” Thompson said.

Indeed it was, probably more so than any other road victory in this Warriors’ run.

There have been bigger moments: the Warriors have three championships in this era, and yes, getting handed a golden trophy by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is the biggest moment a team can have. But of the 39 road wins that the Warriors have enjoyed during this run, only one might truly measure up to the one Golden State got on Friday in terms of significance.

That would be Game 4 of the 2015 NBA Finals. Same scenario: the Warriors were trailing that series 2-1, they were on the road and facing the dreaded 3-1 deficit, but found a way that night in Cleveland to top the Cavaliers and even the series on their way to a six-game triumph for a title.

Thompson mused after Boston’s win in Game 3 that he was feeling those 2015 vibes again.

He might be right.

“You have a group of guys who are going to be in the Hall of Fame someday: Steph, Klay, Draymond,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “These guys are the constant. They have been here together throughout that span. So, they are not only gifted but they are incredibly competitive, and that’s what it takes to win on the road. You have to summon that kind of will and intensity and passion, and those guys have that.”

Imagine, 48 hours before Game 4, the question was whether Curry could even play. He sprained his left foot late in Game 3, the same injury that ended his regular season a few games early. Curry said Thursday that he would play, and on Friday, he delivered a performance for all-time — 43 points, 10 rebounds, four assists.

“This was nearly a must-win game, and to go out there and shoot as efficiently as he did, and grab 10 rebounds and they were attacking him on defense ... Steph played incredible,” Thompson said.

The 43 points represented Curry’s second-highest total ever in a road playoff game. He had 44 in a game at San Antonio in 2013, a second-round affair that probably very few people remembers and certainly didn’t have anywhere near the stakes, spotlight and pressure that was present on Friday night in Boston.

He was demonstrative. Yelling at the crowd a couple times, even. Very un-Steph-like. But the moment couldn’t have been bigger, and Curry delivered, all those years of winning road games at playoff time on enemy hardwood preparing him for this ultimate moment.

“He wasn’t letting us lose,” Green said. “That’s just what it boils down to. ... He was going to come out with that type of fire, and he did.”

And now, instead of Boston fans starting to wonder when the parade will be, buckle up for another huge game Monday. The winner of Game 5 will have a chance to claim the trophy with a win in Game 6 on Thursday in Boston. Otherwise, next Sunday, the whole thing gets decided with a Game 7 in San Francisco.

Like Curry said after that first road win nine years ago, the Warriors are resilient.

That might have never been more evident than it was Friday night.

___

Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey auctions for record-breaking price

    Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.