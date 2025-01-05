Analysis: Fulham 2-2 Ipswich

[Getty Images]

Fulham are now unbeaten in eight Premier League games.

But while they will no doubt point to at least one refereeing decision that could have made this a very different game, it is another home match in which they dropped points when they'd have expected to claim all three.

It has been the curious thing about this recent run for Marco Silva's side.

They have taken points in the tougher matches - earning draws at Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as at home to Arsenal, on top of that remarkable late win at Chelsea - but have also slipped up at home to two promoted, relegation-threatened sides.

Frustrated by Southampton, there were similarities here against Ipswich as they failed to turn their dominance on the ball into chances.

It was telling both goals came from penalties, while there other big chance - Emile Smith Rowe's free header at the far post - came from the second phase of an attacking free-kick.

Of course, Marco Silva's side are still having an excellent season but, with things as close as they are in the top half, if they want to maintain a push for a European place, these are the kind of games in which they must endeavour to find more of a cutting edge.