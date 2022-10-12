Analysis-Fearing war in Xi's next term, Taiwan bolsters defences

Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard
·4 min read

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is bolstering its defences and steeling itself for the possibility of war with China as leader Xi Jinping readies to assume a third term in power and tries to achieve what no predecessor has done by taking control of the island.

Xi has made no secret of his desire to make democratically ruled Taiwan a part of the People's Republic of China - peacefully if possible but with force if needed - to cement his legacy in the history books.

China's war games near Taiwan in August pushed tensions to their highest in decades, reigniting fears of conflict that have loomed ever since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949 after loosing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists.

President Tsai Ing-wen in her national day speech on Monday said war was "absolutely not an option", which a source familiar with her thinking said was aimed partly at China's ruling Communist Party congress, which opens on Sunday.

She also outlined steps to boost the military including with mass production of precision missiles and warships.

"Through our actions, we are sending a message to the international community that Taiwan will take responsibility for our own self-defence, that we will not leave anything to fate," she added.

Xi is widely expected to win his third term at the one-every-five-years party congress.

While Taiwan has lived with the threat of Chinese invasion for more than seven decades and there is no sign of public panic at Beijing's bellicosity, government officials are alarmed, and offer a stark analysis in private.

"Now we should be abandoning our illusions and preparing to fight. We really need to be prepared to fight," said a Taiwanese source familiar with the government's China policy, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to discuss intelligence assessments with media.

PRECISION WEAPONS

Tsai has made modernising the armed forces a priority, to develop what she said this week was "comprehensive asymmetric warfare capabilities" with small, highly mobile precision weapons such as anti-ship missiles that can be launched from the back of a truck and moved to safety after firing.

Xi has showed he has ditched late reformist leader Deng Xiaoping's maxim of "hiding your strength and biding your time" said Lin Fei-fan, deputy secretary general of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Xi was trying to push China's global influence and attain goals not achieved by his predecessors, including by bringing Hong Kong to heel, Lin told Reuters at party headquarters in downtown Taipei.

"When we say achievement, for Taiwan it's definitely not a good sign, it's not a good thing," Lin said.

"I do think that in the next five years it will be more intense for cross-strait relations, it will be more unstable and also the tensions across the Taiwan Strait will escalate to a different level."

Any war could devastate the global economy, given Taiwan's key role as a semiconductor producer, and potentially drag in the United States, whose President Joe Biden pledged last month to defend Taiwan in the event of any "unprecedented attack" by China.

One senior Taiwanese security official said Xi's third term would bring "unpredictable tensions" across the strait.

"We will not be provocative. We will not let him use it as an excuse."

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Last month it reiterated a pledge to achieve peaceful "reunification" under the "one country, two systems" model of autonomy used for Hong Kong, though that has been widely rejected in Taiwan.

In one aspect on Taiwan, Xi already made his mark on history by meeting with then-Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore in 2015, the first such get together since the Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949.

But China has refused to speak to his successor, Tsai, since she was first elected in 2016, believing her to be a separatist. Tsai has repeatedly offered talks on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

China has not come up with a timetable for "resolving the Taiwan issue" as Chinese officials term it, but Xi said in his first year as president in 2013 that a political solution could not wait forever.

Huang Kwei-bo, an associate professor of diplomacy at Taipei's National Chengchi University who was part of Ma's delegation to the Singapore summit, said Xi would likely want to get Taiwan under his control sooner rather than later.

"Because the later the two sides get unified the greater cost Beijing is going to pay for national unification," he told Reuters. "Xi Jinping, I think, in his mind, sooner is better than later."

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Fabian Hamacher, and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Latest Stories

  • Long picked for promotion, Xi loyalist Chen may get his chance

    Chen Miner, a close confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping long seen as destined for a top leadership spot, is considered to be a strong contender for promotion during the upcoming congress of the ruling Communist Party. Chen, party boss of the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing, is regarded as a steady technocrat and has often espoused Xi's ideologies and policies in public. Chen, 62, was even considered a possible future successor to Xi heading into the previous party congress in 2017, but failed to win a big, double promotion from the Central Committee to the Politburo Standing Committee, as some analysts predicted.

  • Rita Ora just wore her lowest pair of low-rise trousers yet

    Rita Ora wears a black outfit featuring a crop top, low rise trousers and a feathered jacket for Rugby World Cup performance in Auckland, New Zealand.

  • Defiant Taiwan's identity is moving away from China

    More people than ever say they are "Taiwanese" and not "Chinese" - and Beijing is not happy about it.

  • After COVID lockdown, eyes on Shanghai chief at party congress

    Once seen as a sure bet for elevation to China's elite Politburo Standing Committee or even as the country's next premier, Li Qiang's glide path to the upcoming Communist Party Congress was buffeted by Shanghai's grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown. As the top official in China's commercial hub and its most populous city, Li's position as Shanghai party chief has traditionally been a stepping stone towards a top-two role in China's power structure - including for Xi Jinping himself.

  • Newsroom Ready: Jays GM weighs in on early playoff exit

    Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the emotions 'were difficult' for all involved after an elimination loss to Seattle last weekend. Toronto blew a seven-run lead in a 10-9 loss that gave the Mariners a two-game sweep of the wild-card series.

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo