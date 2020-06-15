Analysis: Deal is there to be done on the Brexit battleground

David Frost and Michel Barnier, the UK and EU's chief negotiators in Brussels at the start of the trade talks. - AFP

It is not in the UK or the EU’s interest to admit as much but a Brext trade deal is there to be done.

Both sides continue to insist it is up to the other to compromise on their red lines first, which plays well to their domestic audiences, but the groundwork is being laid for a free trade agreement to be finalised by October.

Britain and the EU agreed last week to a programme of intensified negotiations of weekly rounds of talks in July. Today’s meeting of Boris Johnson with the three EU presidents is expected to end with a call for renewed impetus in the talks.

UK threats of walking away from the negotiations in June if there was insufficient progress in trade talks have proved empty. For all the mutual recrimination in public, negotiators are continuing their work in sewing up the agreement.

The issue of whether or not the UK will ask for an extension to the transition period was put to bed on Friday. Britain will leave transition at the end of this year, with or without a trade deal.

Forget the rhetoric and propaganda. Neither Britain or the EU want to trade on WTO terms and with tariffs, which would be far less lucrative for both sides than the zero tariff, zero quota trade deal on the table.

Both the UK and the EU took up initial negotiating positions that are so maximalist, it leaves negotiators no option but to compromise.

The last round of negotiations ended, as all the previous had, scuppered on the rocks of the major obstacles of fishing rights and the level playing field.

Britain wants a Norway-style fishing deal, separate from the free trade agreement, with annual negotiations over fishing opportunities based on zonal attachment. Zonal attachment is a scientific method that evaluates where fish are.

The EU wants a long term status quo fishing agreement, folded into the free trade agreement and without annual negotiations, with EU boats having access to UK waters under “existing conditions”. Those conditions are in the Common Fisheries Policy, which uses historic catch patterns to divide fishing opportunities..

In the last round, negotiators were due to discuss other factors such as historic pre-EU fishing rights and the economic impact on coastal communities that could be taken into account when calculating fishing opportunities. This would have been a small but significant step forward but EU fishing nations blocked the talks.

Nevertheless Michel Barnier knows the current EU position can’t hold and that, deal or no deal, the UK will become an independent coastal state on January 1.

He has called for a balanced agreement but warned a fishing deal is a precondition for a trade deal.

A former fisheries minister, Mr Barnier is well aware of the emotive power of the industry but will also know that it is a relatively small sliver of the EU’s economy, as well as the UK’s.

Boris Johnson has vowed that Brexit will mean the UK taking back control of its waters. - AFP

Mr Barnier told EU ambassadors that the British were trying to use their leverage over fishing to force EU concessions over “rules of origin”.

If Brussels caved, the UK would be able to import products from around the world, assemble them in the UK, then import them to the EU as a “British good” tariff-free. This could turn the UK into a competitive manufacturing hub for the EU, Mr Barnier warned.

The UK fishing industry is also simply not ready to catch all of the new quota it expects to get under the new system. Its major market for fish is the EU, with UK customers preferring fish imported from countries such as Iceland and Norway.

Gradually phasing in new fishing arrangements over a number of years with opportunities calculated on a mix of zonal attachment and other factors could be the solution. This would buy preparation time for the UK and EU industry and allow both negotiators to claim victory.

The EU has called for level playing field guarantees, which are commitments to not undercut the bloc’s standards on labour rights, environment, state aid and tax, to protect its businesses from “unfair” British competition.

Such guarantees are usual in free trade agreements but the UK argues that Brussels’ demands are far stricter than those in EU deals with Canada and Japan. Officials fear they will hinder the UK’s ability to diverge from EU rules.

Brussels argues those stricter demands are justified because of the proximity and interconnectedness of the UK market. It is the EU’s “sovereign right” to set the terms of access for its market, the bloc adds.

After the last round, Mr Barnier signalled the EU had dropped its most egregious demand that EU state aid law, which governs bailouts and mergers, would continue to apply in the UK.

A combination of non-regression clauses along with a system of reviews of both sides regulations would be acceptable to Britain. The EU’s member states, wary of the competition to their industry, will want stronger safeguards than mere dialogue between regulators.

If both sides can agree on a review system which would ensure the level playing field stays relevant over time, a deal could be done.

Both sides hope the “high level meeting” between Boris Johnson and the three EU presidents today will bring fresh political impetus to the trade talks.

That is unlikely with EU leaders preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic. The last minute compromises will come in September or October, which will give the European Parliament time to ratify the trade deal before the end of the year.

The impetus will be provided by the ticking clock, which is not without its dangers. It could mean a very basic agreement.

Both sides also believe the looming deadline works to their advantage, which increases the risk of miscalculation and an accidental no deal exit.