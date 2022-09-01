Analysis-Citigroup's Russia exit removes one obstacle for CEO, but challenges remain

Saeed Azhar
·5 min read

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - In less than two years at the helm of Citigroup Inc, Jane Fraser has unveiled plans to exit Russia in a bid to pare down risky assets and cull consumer businesses in 13 other countries to focus on multinational companies and the wealthy.

Still, analysts and a key investor say while the company is going in the right direction, the first female chief executive officer of a major Wall Street bank faces a monumental turnaround effort ahead.

The foremost task for Fraser is addressing urgent demand from U.S. regulators to overhaul its risk management systems, a problem amplified by a botched transfer of nearly $900 million to lenders of struggling cosmetics firm Revlon two years ago.

She also has to simplify Citigroup's business structure and exploit its competitive advantages with a core group of institutional and retail clients to boost medium-term returns.

Analysts warn these targets risk depressing earnings in the short-term as the bank ramps up investment spending and are further challenged by the deteriorating economic environment.

But some investors are showing patience with Fraser's strategy to make the bank nimbler by refocusing on key businesses, like its treasury and wealth-management units, which benefit from the company's global reach. Fraser has said she wants to win more business from multinational companies that engage in cross-border transactions, while beefing up the company's business catering to wealthy people.

"We like Jane a lot. We think she is a change agent and laid out a very logical strategy that we're confident she can achieve over time," said Joe Pittman, an analyst at activist investor Harris Associates, the sixth-biggest shareholder of Citi, according to Refinitiv data.

"The company is significantly undervalued," he said.

By one measure of valuation, Citigroup shares trade at 0.5 times price-to-book on a forward 12-month basis, significantly below the banking industry's average of 1.07 times, according to Refinitiv data. JPMorgan trades at 1.2 and Bank of America trades at 1.04.

Citi declined to comment on its strategic plans beyond pointing to comments made during investor day in March and other investor events.

Fraser inherited a litany of long-standing problems when she took over from Michael Corbat, who ran the bank from 2012 to early 2021. Her job was made even more difficult this year after economic sanctions on Russia prompted Citi, the largest Wall Street bank to have a presence in the country, to wind down its business there instead of a sale.

Mike Mayo, banking analyst at Wells Fargo, called Citi's Russia exit "good riddance" but noted the news was negative on the margins as a buyer would have been better.

TURNAROUND

Fraser had long been a star at Citigroup before she became CEO. A former partner at consulting firm McKinsey, she joined Citi in 2004 and helped the company to recover from the 2008 financial crisis after it got a $45 billion bailout. Fraser spent years climbing the ranks as an executive, running Citi's private bank, then its Latin America operations and consumer division.

"Now what you need to do is apply that turnaround knowledge to Citi as a whole," said Jason Goldberg, an analyst at Barclays. "It's not going to happen overnight."

Fraser's focus to build a "simpler, sounder bank" makes sense for bondholders, said Peter Nerby, senior vice president financial institutions group at Moody's Investors Service who has a stable outlook for the bank. "The capital ratios are rising, the liquidity is like any other bank in the United States right now - they are awash with liquidity. I think bondholders can be patient," Nerby said.

Patience may be required to address one of the company's biggest challenges: orders from U.S. banking regulators to overhaul its risk management systems. In 2020, The Federal Reserve ordered Citi to correct several "longstanding deficiencies" in internal controls, while the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) imposed a $400 million fine.

"There are not many banks facing this kind of upheaval,” said a banking expert, who asked not to be identified.

Citi is ramping up spending on technology that it can use to evaluate its risks and prevent future mistakes. Karen Peetz, who joined Citi in 2020, is leading the program. Citigroup submitted its plan to regulators last year laying out how it planned to address the consent orders, the company said in March. It's refining and carrying out the plan with urgency, Peetz said at the time. "There's several things they need to do. These include satisfying the consent orders as those tend to be costly and take time, improving the ROTCE (return on tangible equity), and getting through the divestitures," said Goldberg at Barclays. "The biggest risk would be a more challenging-than-anticipated economic backdrop." Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned last week that Americans are headed for a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising joblessness as the Fed raises interest rates to fight high inflation.

A sputtering economy could pose yet another challenge for Fraser, who has shown willingness to tackle problems head-on.

"When I think about Citi, look, we're prepared for a variety of scenarios," said Fraser during the second-quarter earnings call in July. "And what matters for a bank heading into recession? Capital, liquidity, credit quality and reserves. And we feel very good about all four of them."

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Lananh NGuyen and Edward Tobin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Canada's Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime ousted from U.S. Open in second round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Leylah Fernandez could not re-create her magic from a year ago as she fell 3-6, 6-7 (3) to Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Fernandez, who was a runner-up in the 2021 U.S. Open, had just three aces to Samsonova's 11 and had six double faults in the match. After going down 3-1 in the first set, the Laval, Que., native won two of the next three games to build some momentum. However, Samsonova won the next two, closing the set behind multiple

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the