Analysis-China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US

Phil Stewart and Michelle Nichols
·4 min read

By Phil Stewart and Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties offers much for the United States to be intrigued about, including a possible path to rein in Tehran's nuclear program and a chance to cement a ceasefire in Yemen.

It also contains an element sure to make officials in Washington deeply uneasy - the role of China as peace broker in a region where the U.S. has long wielded influence.

The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between the Middle East rivals. White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that while Washington was not directly involved, Saudi Arabia kept U.S. officials informed of the talks with Iran.

Relations between the U.S. and China have become highly contentious over issues ranging from trade to espionage and increasingly the two powers compete for influence in parts of the world far from their own borders.

Kirby appeared to downplay China's involvement in Friday's development, saying the White House believes internal and external pressure, including effective Saudi deterrence against attacks from Iran or its proxies, ultimately brought Tehran to the table.

But former senior U.S. and U.N. official Jeffrey Feltman said China's role, rather than the re-opening of embassies after six years, was the most significant aspect of the agreement.

"This will be interpreted - probably accurately - as a slap at the Biden administration and as evidence that China is the rising power," said Feltman, a fellow at the Brookings Institution.

NUCLEAR TALKS

The agreement comes as Iran accelerates its nuclear program after two years of failed U.S. attempts to revive a 2015 deal that aimed to stop Tehran producing a nuclear bomb.

Those efforts have been complicated by a violent crackdown by Iranian authorities on protests and tough U.S. sanctions on Tehran over accusations of human rights abuses.

Brian Katulis, of the Middle East Institute, said that for the U.S. and Israel the agreement offers a "new possible pathway" for reviving stalled talks on the Iran nuclear issue, with a potential partner in Riyadh.

"Saudi Arabia is deeply concerned about Iran's nuclear program," he said. "If this new opening between Iran and Saudi Arabia is going to be meaningful and impactful, it will have to address the concerns about Iran's nuclear program - otherwise the opening is just optics."

Friday's agreement also offers hope for more durable peace in Yemen, where a conflict sparked in 2014 has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

A U.N.-brokered truce agreed last April has largely held despite expiring in October without agreement between the parties to extend it.

Gerald Fierestein, a former U.S. ambassador to Yemen, said Riyadh would "not have gone along with this without getting something, whether that something is Yemen or something else is harder to see."

GROWING ROLE FOR CHINA

China's involvement in brokering the deal could have "significant implications" for Washington, said Daniel Russel, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama.

Russel said it was unusual for China to act on its own to help broker a diplomatic deal in a dispute to which it was not a party.

"The question is, whether this is the shape of things to come?" he said. "Could it be a precursor to a Chinese mediation effort between Russia and Ukraine when Xi visits Moscow?"

When it comes to Iran, it is not clear that the results will be good for the U.S., said Naysan Rafati, senior Iran analyst at International Crisis Group.

"The drawback is that at a time when Washington and Western partners are increasing pressure against the Islamic Republic ... Tehran will believe it can break its isolation and, given the Chinese role, draw on major-power cover," said Rafati.

China's involvement has already drawn skepticism in Washington about Beijing's motives.

Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, rejected China's portrayal of itself as peace-broker, saying it "is not a responsible stakeholder and cannot be trusted as a fair or impartial mediator."

Kirby said the U.S. was closely monitoring Beijing's behavior in the Middle East and elsewhere.

"As for Chinese influence there or in Africa or Latin America, it's not like we have blinders on," he said. "We certainly continue to watch China as they try to gain influence and footholds elsewhere around the world in their own selfish interests."

Still, Beijing's involvement adds to a perception of growing Chinese power and influence that contributes to a narrative of a shrinking U.S. global presence, said Jon Alterman, of Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"The not-so-subtle message that China is sending is that while the United States is the preponderant military power in the Gulf, China is a powerful and arguably rising diplomatic presence," he said.

(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Jonathan Landay and David Brunnstrom; Writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Don Durfee and Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Dark Brandon Strikes Again: Biden Dismisses Trump With Just 3 Mocking Words

    The president made a quick crack about the former guy.

  • Saudi Arabia making peace with Iran in a deal brokered by China is a 'middle finger to Biden'

    The deal comes as the US contends with historic tensions with both Iran and China, and signals Beijing's growing influence in the Middle East.

  • China 'bribing foreign officials with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol'

    China has been accused of bribing officials in a Pacific nation with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol in return for providing backing if it invades Taiwan.

  • Russia's best units 'pinned down' in Bakhmut battle

    The battle over the ruined city of Bakhmut is pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian counter-offensive, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Is Asked If Fox News Is A News Organization. Hilarity Ensues.

    The White House press secretary shared a light moment with MSNBC's Alex Wagner in discussing whether Fox News is a news organization.

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Expertly Calls Out Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

    During a discussion about subpoena compliance, the Democratic congressman pointed out that Jordan previously ignored the ones issued to him.

  • Donald Trump: I’d have let Putin annex Ukraine to end the war

    Donald Trump indicated that he may have “made a deal” allowing Russia to take over parts of Ukraine to end the war if he were president at the time of the invasion.

  • Ari Melber Spots Devastating 'Smoking Gun' In Dominion's Case Against Fox

    The MSNBC host said Tucker Carlson's private views are "a reminder of the craven and dangerous lying alliance" propping up former President Donald Trump.

  • Wagner Group mercenaries are being butchered in Ukraine, but US intel expects them to keep stirring up trouble elsewhere on Russia's behalf

    The Wagner Group has been accused of carrying out various atrocities and human rights violations in Mali, Libya, and the Central African Republic.

  • Ex-Fox Colleague Tears Into Tucker for Saying He Hates Trump ‘Passionately’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Eric Bolling took a pointed swipe at his former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night over recent revelations that Carlson privately admitted to hating former President Donald Trump “passionately.”After the Trump-boosting Newsmax star said he “just can’t get past this,” MAGA superfan Kari Lake agreed that Carlson’s secret Trump hate “sounds awful” before she expressed hope that the Fox host has since “had a change of heart.”Despite portraying himself publicly a

  • Anti-Russia guerrillas in Belarus take on 'two-headed enemy'

    After Russia invaded Ukraine, guerrillas from Belarus began carrying out acts of sabotage on their country's railways, including blowing up track equipment to paralyze the rails that Russian forces used to get troops and weapons into Ukraine. In the most recent sabotage to make international headlines, they attacked a Russian warplane parked just outside the Belarusian capital. “Belarusians will not allow the Russians to freely use our territory for the war with Ukraine, and we want to force them to leave,” Anton, a retired Belarusian serviceman who joined a group of saboteurs, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

  • Over the South China Sea, dispute simmers via radios and rhetoric

    As a Philippine coast guard aircraft flew over the disputed Spratly islands in the South China Sea on Thursday, a message came in over the radio telling it to immediately leave "Chinese territory". Such warnings, from a Chinese coast guard ship, have become an almost daily ritual around one of the world's most contested archipelagos, where China is one of five countries claiming the strategic islands - or at least some of them - as their own. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has for years permanently deployed hundreds of coast guard and fishing vessels in disputed areas like the Spratlys, where it has dredged sand to build islands on reefs, and equipped them with missiles and runways.

  • Donald Trump Jr suggests Mitch McConnell is ‘insane’ for siding with Capitol police over Tucker Carlson

    The former president’s son made the comments in a video recorded in a car

  • Foreign minister says Pakistan in `perfect storm' of crises

    Pakistan’s foreign minister said Thursday his country is facing “a perfect storm” of troubles — an economic crisis, the consequences of catastrophic flooding, and terrorism “that is once again rearing its ugly head” as a result of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 34-year-old son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, said in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press that Pakistan, like other countries, is also beset by “hyper-partisan and hyper-polarized politics.” Discussing his cash-strapped country's crushing need for financial help, he sharply criticized the International Monetary Fund, which last month delayed a $6 billion bailout over Pakistan failing to meet terms of a 2019 deal.

  • Jim Jordan, Stacey Plaskett Get Into A Fiery War Of Words At 'Twitter Files' Hearing

    The Virgin Islands delegate blasted Republicans for bringing in Elon Musk’s “public scribes” to testify on the supposed muffling of conservative views.

  • Michael Cohen predicts 'liar' Trump won't testify as Manhattan hush-money indictment looms

    Trump can lie on 'Untruth Social,' but not to a grand jury, Cohen said Friday before starting a 'long' meeting with Manhattan prosecutors.

  • MAGA desperately needs competent oppo researchers, because Trump’s current cheerleaders keep fragging the home team

    Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene have both inadvertently slammed the Trump team while trying to take shots at the Biden administration.

  • Canada bans Russian steel, aluminum imports as Joly raises 'regime change' in Moscow

    OTTAWA — Canada is banning the import of Russian steel and aluminum as part of its sanctions regime, as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly raises the possibility of regime change in Moscow. Joly made the remarks at a Friday press conference where she discussed the importance of maintaining a diplomatic presence in Moscow. "We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts a

  • Mexican president to US: Fentanyl is your problem

    Mexico’s president said Thursday that his country does not produce or consume fentanyl, despite enormous evidence to the contrary. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to depict the synthetic opioid epidemic largely as a U.S. problem, and said the United States should use family values to fight drug addiction. It also comes amid calls by some U.S. Republicans to use the U.S. military to attack drug labs in Mexico.