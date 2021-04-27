Analysis: Cashing blank checks - why the bold favor SPACs

Joshua Franklin and Krystal Hu
·4 min read
  • FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar note is seen in front of a stock graph in this picture illustration
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar bills blow in this photo illustration near the Andalusian capital of Seville
1 / 2

Analysis: Cashing blank checks - why the bold favor SPACs

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar note is seen in front of a stock graph in this picture illustration

By Joshua Franklin and Krystal Hu

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dimitri Kazarinoff started his first ever earnings call as XL Fleet Corp chief executive last month with a u-turn.

When the maker of electrified powertrains for vans and pickup trucks agreed a $1 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in September, it made a financial forecast rarely seen in an initial public offering (IPO).

XL Fleet predicted that its revenue would more than triple in 2021 to $75.3 million.

However, on XL Fleet's March 31 earnings call Kazarinoff said that the COVID-19 pandemic and a microchip shortage had weighed on fleet orders and its ability to fulfill them, which would mean it missing the revenue forecast.

Amid a broader SPAC selloff, XL Fleet's shares are now down more than 50% since the completion of its merger with the SPAC, Pivotal Investment Corporation II, in December.

XL Fleet told Reuters that it had not foreseen the supply chain challenges when it gave its forecast last September, and that the "fluid" situation prevented it from issuing formal 2021 guidance once it became a publicly listed company.

It declined to comment on the share price fall.

Confident financial projections are common in SPAC deals and have been a decisive factor in attracting firms regarded as more risky, often loss-making and years away from even having any sales, over IPOs as a route to going public, industry insiders said and a Reuters review of data compiled by Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida, confirms.

This is because IPOs are excluded from U.S. securities regulations which shield companies against investor lawsuits for making financial estimates they do not meet.

SPACs are given this protection, so lawsuits against companies going public have to clear a higher hurdle of showing malfeasance or negligence in the making of the projections.

Companies have taken advantage, opting for SPACs even though the lucrative stock compensation of SPAC managers leaves their existing shareholders with less equity, making them almost three times as costly than IPOs, investors and investment bankers say.

Three out of four firms that went public between 2020 and early 2021 through a SPAC merger were unprofitable, compared to 61% through an IPO, compiled by IPO expert Ritter shows.

"Some companies cannot sell their story based on valuation multiples all the way out to 2025 or 2027, it would bring their valuation down," Vik Mittal, a portfolio manager at Glazer Capital and one of the biggest U.S. SPAC investors, said.

SPAC CADETS

The wild projections of some SPAC deals have turned them into darlings of amateur traders, who scour social media platforms such as Reddit for "meme" stocks to pile on.

But these stock rallies are usually fleeting; companies that went public through SPACs from January 2019 to June 2020 have negative mean returns of 12.3% six months after their merger, and negative 34.9% returns after one year, research led by Professor Michael Klausner at Stanford University shows.

Their 12-month return is 47.1% lower than the IPO index, Klausner's data shows.

"Some of the companies that go public through SPACs are early and pre-revenue. They probably wouldn't have been able to go public through an IPO, which doesn't provide safe harbor for projections that are shared with investors," said Anna Pinedo, a capital markets partner at law firm Mayer Brown.

Regulators have started to notice.

A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said this month that the ability of companies to freely publish performance projections during their SPAC deals was "overstated at best".

An SEC spokesman declined to comment on whether the financial regulator was considering changes to the safe harbor provision in its rules that allows companies that go public through SPACs to make projections.

Nevertheless, several successful companies, including sports betting company DraftKings Inc and potato-chip maker Utz Brands Inc, have gone public through SPACs, and have seen their shares continue to rise many months after their deal.

Some pick a SPAC because the frothy market for blank-check acquisition firms, which have raised more already this year than the entirety of 2020, can give them a higher valuation.

And companies get this valuation in advance, removing one of the big uncertainties of the IPO process.

"SPACs are preferred by early-stage, high-growth companies. If they are more mature, they should be able to do an IPO on their own," said Jonathan Keidan, founder and managing partner at venture capital firm Torch Capital.

(Reporting by Josh Franklin and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Alexander Smith)

Latest Stories

  • Kevin Love completely quits, hands Raptors 3-pointer with terrible turnover

    Clearly, Kevin Love isn't happy with how things are going in Cleveland.

  • Man jailed 3 years for impersonating Conor McGregor while dealing drugs

    Police found boric acid, business cards for “McGregor Enterprise” and a meat cleaver on Mark Nye — who is not Conor McGregor, believe it or not.

  • Reports: TNT to buy what's left of NHL's national broadcasting rights

    The NHL has reportedly signed its second massive U.S. TV deal after joining forces with ESPN last month.

  • Falcons GM Terry Fontenot open to trading star WR Julio Jones

    Is Julio Jones' time in Atlanta done?

  • Patrick Roy returning to NHL? Hall of Fame netminder hires agent

    Does Patrick Roy have his eye on one franchise in particular?

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic probed for alleged ties to sportsbook

    Zlatan is in potential hot water with both FIFA and UEFA for an alleged ownership stake in an online casino.

  • Winnipeg Jets dealt major blow ahead of the playoffs

    Star winger Nikolaj Ehlers will miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

  • Andrew Shaw retires from NHL after string of concussions

    The gritty forward is the second member of the dynasty Blackhawks to enter early retirement this season.

  • Raptors enter critical stretch in bid for play-in tournament spot

    Here's everything you need to know about the Toronto Raptors' bid for a spot in the play-in tournament.

  • Kyle Lowry is trying to Khem Birch paid

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is known for helping bigs post better than usual numbers due to his pick-and-roll prowess. It seems Khem Birch is up next to reap the benefits.

  • Flames lose stud defenceman Noah Hanifin for rest of the season

    Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin requires season-ending shoulder surgery.

  • Triller sues 12 websites for allegedly illegally streaming Jake Paul-Ben Askren PPV

    Triller alleges copyright infringement; violations of the Federal Communications Act; conversion; breach of contract; conspiracy; and violations of the computer fraud and abuse act.

  • To celebrate or not? Tatis Jr. adds new fire to old controversy

    San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. makes an old question new again: how much celebration is too much?

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Bayern appoints Leipzig coach Nagelsmann to replace Flick

    MUNICH — Bayern Munich has hired Julian Nagelsmann to replace the departing Hansi Flick as coach for next season, the club said Tuesday. The 33-year-old Leipzig coach will move to Bayern on July 1 with a contract that runs through 2026. Bayern said it agreed to terminate Flick's contract after he asked to be released early. Leipzig didn't say how much it received as compensation from Bayern, but chairman Oliver Mintzlaff said the club was “successful in obtaining our financial goals.” Nagelsmann has been with Leipzig for three years and led the team to the Champions League semifinals in 2020. Leipzig is in second place behind Bayern in the Bundesliga standings. Bayern was forced to look for a new coach after Flick said this month he wanted to leave the club despite having a contract through 2023. Flick won the league, German Cup and Champions League last season with Bayern and is on the verge of another league title. The 56-year-old Flick has been linked with the German national team job, which will be vacant once Joachim Löw steps down after this year's European Championship. Flick was Löw’s assistant from 2006-14. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Losses, frustration mount as Trail Blazers make playoff push

    PORTLAND, Ore. — While Damian Lillard doesn't believe that what's troubling the Trail Blazers is irreparable, the reality is that time is running out for Portland to snap out of its slump. Portland has lost five straight games and nine of the last 11 to fall to seventh in the Western Conference standings, just a half-game up on Memphis. The Grizzlies just beat the Blazers in back-to-back games. The Trail Blazers (32-28) have looked out of sorts. They've fallen by two points or fewer in four of their last six losses — games the Blazers might have won in the past in “Lillard Time,” when their All-Star point guard comes up with those deep 3-pointers he's known for. But Lillard's shots lately have been uncharacteristically off. He air-balled a late-game 3-point attempt on Sunday against the Grizzlies. "I’m on the floor,” Lillard said afterward. “That’s the best way for me to put it. I’m on the floor because I feel like that’s what gives our team the best chance to win. And I’m doing all the things to allow myself to be on the floor. So, I've just got to be better, man.” Blazers coach Terry Stotts admits there's frustration as the losses mount with just 12 games left. “I think as a team we're very together. We're committed to winning. And we've come up short in some close games — which can be a test, certainly. It can be a test," Stotts said. “But I don't think we're caving under that. I think we come out and compete.” Lillard has had a series of injuries and knocks this season, but he's normally not one to take time off. Earlier this month, he sat for three games because of a hamstring issue. In April, he's averaging 22.1 points and 6.1 assists, well off his March averages of 29.8 points and 7.4 assists. “I think he’s competing,” Stotts said about Lillard. “He’s missing some shots that he normally makes, but I think he’s competing.” The Blazers were hurt by the extended absences of both CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic because of injuries, but now both starters are back. Portland also added small forward Normal Powell. Lillard said the issue wasn't cohesion, despite all the moving parts. He said he understands that losing is hard, but he tries to preach patience to his teammates. “You never really know when it's going to click or when you're going to come out of it or turn a corner. So you've got to make sure you keep your mind all right, and you've got to make sure that you're strong enough in your heart and in your mind to deal with whatever comes with those hard times," he said. "I think that's been my message: We've got to stay with it.” Lillard knows that it will be a fight to the finish line, just to make the playoffs. The Blazers are at Indiana on Tuesday night, before facing the Grizzlies again in Memphis on Wednesday. “Bottom line, we just have to keep doing our work and move forward and let the chips fall. I say that understanding we have to do a lot of things better, and I have to be a lot better than I have been if we are going to do that,” Lillard said. "But it’s real adversity, I will tell you that. It’s real adversity.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • Analysis: Coach of the year will be the NBA's top award race

    It's almost award-voting season in the NBA, and the best race is the one that not enough people are talking about. The MVP race between Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Denver's Nikola Jokic seems like a toss-up, and the realization that one of those two centres will be second-team All-NBA behind the other — they still do All-NBA by position, which makes absolutely no sense in a league that has gone largely position-less — will only add fuel to the anger from the fan base that feels like they were wronged by those results. There will be great debates about other races as well: most improved player, defensive player of the year and the All-NBA balloting will inevitably lead to cries that some players got overlooked and were wronged. Some of those arguments will probably be right, too. But the best race will be for coach of the year. The winner will be deserving. So, too, will be about a half-dozen other guys who won’t win. Here are some of the candidates who should be under consideration: TOM THIBODEAU, NEW YORK He won the award in 2011 after his first season in Chicago and might be on the same path now in his first season in New York. The Knicks are likely going to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. No team allows fewer points per game and the Knicks have a chance to end the season with the league’s lowest field-goal percentage allowed for the first time in 21 years. New York is going to finish with a winning record — amazing, when considering that over the six most recent seasons they had the lowest winning percentage in the NBA. MONTY WILLIAMS, PHOENIX Some will say that the Suns’ rise to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference is largely because of the arrival of Chris Paul, and that's partly true. But don’t forget how Williams planted the seeds for success this year by that 8-0 record in the NBA’s restart bubble last summer. That allowed the Suns to start thinking big, and Paul coming aboard allowed them to start winning big — but Williams is the one running things. The Suns are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. And the fact that they’re not squeaking in should add serious legitimacy to Williams’ case. NATE MCMILLAN, ATLANTA He didn’t want to coach the Hawks, which would only add to the greatness of the story if the voters decide that McMillan has done the best coaching job this season. McMillan took over two months ago when Lloyd Pierce got fired and Atlanta was floundering; the Hawks are 20-8 under McMillan and are a serious contender for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. He’d be the first interim coach to win the award after taking the job only after Pierce — who had him as an assistant in Atlanta — gave his blessing. STEVE NASH, BROOKLYN The Hall of Fame player never got a championship ring from his 18-year NBA career, but he’s a serious contender to get one in his first year as a coach. Nash put together a great staff — getting Mike D’Antoni as an assistant was genius — and the Nets are in a race with Philadelphia for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Nash has managed a revolving door of injuries and three enormous personalities with Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant. The New York metro area hasn’t had a coach of the year since Pat Riley in 1993; Nash or Thibodeau could change that. QUIN SNYDER, UTAH It’s a virtual certainty that the coach of the team with the best record in the NBA gets serious consideration for the award, and the Jazz are closing in on clinching the No. 1 overall seed for the playoffs. Snyder was second in the 2017-18 coach of the year balloting and has navigated this season without dealing with any major issues — not even as much as a three-game losing streak. Snyder is considered the favourite by at least some sportsbooks in Las Vegas, which makes it even more puzzling that there doesn’t seem to be more buzz for his candidacy. SCOTT BROOKS, WASHINGTON The Wizards were 0-5 in December, were shut down for two weeks in January because the roster was decimated by virus-related issues and on Valentine’s Day they were dead last in the Eastern Conference standings. They’re now 10th in the East, in control of the race for the last play-in tournament berth, and no team in its right mind will want to see Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal coming at them in Round 1 of the playoffs. Brooks, somehow, held the pieces together and got the Wizards playing their best ball now. He deserves a real look. JAMES BORREGO, CHARLOTTE Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball have missed about a quarter of the season with injuries, Kemba Walker is no longer with the Hornets, and Borrego is taking a team that nobody expected much from to, at worst, the play-in round. Borrego likely won't win, in large part because the Hornets don't generate enough attention nationally, but those who truly follow the league will attest to how good a job Borrego has done. They defend, they share the ball, they're balanced and they've found ways to stay in the East race despite a lot of injury woes. ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • For one team, the 2021 NFL draft feels like Mitchell Trubisky vs. Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson

    Failure for San Francisco officially counts as three blown first-round picks rather than just one. And even with three first-round quality quarterbacks to choose from, it’s hardly guaranteed.

  • Winker's homer in 10th propels Reds past Dodgers 5-3

    LOS ANGELES — Jesse Winker's two-run homer in the 10th inning helped the Cincinnati Reds defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Winker led off the 10th by taking Kenley Jansen’s slider over the wall in left field with Alex Blandino on second base after making the last out of the ninth. The Reds lead the majors with 34 home runs, including five by Winker, who tops the National League with a .382 batting average. Winker had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, which is the longest active run in the majors, and one game shy of his career high. It was the first home run Jansen (0-1) has allowed in nine appearances this season. He has given up 25 over the past four seasons, tied for eighth-most among relief pitchers. Nick Castellanos had two hits and drove in a run for Cincinnati. Tejay Antone (1-0) got the win with three hitless innings while striking out three. Los Angeles, which lost in extra innings for the second straight night, has dropped five of its last seven after starting the season 13-3. The Dodgers trailed 3-1 with two outs in the seventh when Corey Seager drove Amir Garrett's slider over the wall in centre to tie it. Julio Urías allowed only a leadoff walk through three innings before Cincinnati scored twice in the fourth. Winker led off the inning with a single and Castellanos followed with a double into the right-field corner. Eugenio Suárez's grounder drove in Winker, and a sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel scored Castellanos. The Dodgers responded with a run in the fourth when Chris Taylor led off with a single and scored on Gavin Lux's two-out single. Castellanos gave the Reds a 3-1 lead in the fifth with an RBI single. FOR STARTERS Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle, who grew up in Newport Beach, allowed one run in five innings with five strikeouts. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first when Will Smith grounded into a double play. The right-hander retired eight straight at one point. Urías didn't make it to the sixth inning for the first time in five starts this season. The lefty gave up three runs and struck out six. TRAINER'S ROOM Reds: 3B Mike Moustakas (illness) continues to make progress and is likely to come off the injured list Tuesday. ... 2B Jonathan India was in the lineup after being hit in the head by a pitch during Sunday's game at St. Louis. ... OF Shogo Akiyama (left hamstring strain) played five innings in an alternate site game on Sunday night. He is not expected to be activated off the injured list for at least two more weeks. Dodgers: Lux (right wrist soreness) and RHP Dennis Santana (illness) were activated from the injured list. ... LHP David Price has been placed on the injured list with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. UP NEXT A pair of right-handers go in the middle game of the series. Cincinnati's Jeff Hoffman (2-1, 2.66 ERA) has allowed three runs (two earned) over 11 innings in his last two starts. Los Angeles' Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.16) has a 1.47 ERA in three career starts against the Reds but is 1-2. Trevor Bauer, who signed with the Dodgers during the off-season after pitching for the Reds last year, will receive his NL Cy Young Award before the game. Bauer spent 1 1/2 seasons in Cincinnati after being traded by Cleveland in 2019. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Posey hits 2-run homer, Giants pound Rockies in 12-0 rout

    SAN FRANCISCO — Giants manager Gabe Kapler typically stays after games for about an hour “picking things apart” from his club's performance. This time, he really had nothing to scrutinize. Anthony DeSclafani pitched a three-hitter, Evan Longoria had a two-run double and an RBI single after sitting out three games with a sore left hamstring, and the San Francisco Giants routed the Colorado Rockies 12-0 on Monday night. “It was nice to have a very well-pitched game, a crisp game on defence and to score a bunch of runs,” Kapler said. “There's not much to complain about tonight. ... What's there to pick apart? The guys did a great job.” Mauricio Dubon drove in four runs and Buster Posey had a two-run homer among his four hits to give DeSclafani (2-0) all the run support he needed and then some. The right-hander struck out nine and walked one as the Giants took over the major league ERA lead at 2.81 in a game that ended in just 2 hours, 27 minutes. “I think a lot of things in this game are contagious — hitting’s contagious, defence is contagious and I think pitching is, too,” Posey said. “Somebody goes out and has a good outing and the next guy wants to follow it up. I think we’re seeing some of that. Hopefully it’s a wave we can continue to ride. It’s been fun to be a part of.” DeSclafani’s only other complete game in 130 major league starts was a four-hit shutout for Cincinnati at Arizona in August 2016. “I’m just going to note, I had a bird poop on me earlier this week and I was like, ‘You know what? It's got to be good luck,’ and I think it showed tonight," DeSclafani said. "So I was happy.” San Francisco jumped to a quick 4-0 lead, getting an RBI double by Posey and run-scoring singles from Longoria and Darin Ruf along with Alex Dickerson's groundout that brought in another run. After Longoria's hit in the second, he was lifted for a pinch-runner to be cautious with his leg. The Giants chased lefty Austin Gomber (1-3) three batters later following consecutive two-out walks and then kept scoring. Dubon greeted reliever Jhoulys Chacín with a three-run double to make it 9-0 and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth. DeSclafani allowed three earned runs in his most recent outing after giving up two overall through his initial three starts. Longoria returned to the lineup for the first time since Thursday. Second baseman Wilmer Flores also played a day after receiving an IV upon leaving the game in the third inning not feeling well. Gomber was tagged for nine runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings as the Rockies dropped to 0-7 on the road. Manager Bud Black said they would watch video to see if Gomber was giving anything away that the Giants figured out. “A lot of the hits were just middle of the plate," Gomber said. "I think it was more about execution and putting myself in bad counts. They had a good game plan.” POSEY'S HOMERS Posey has five home runs in April, his most in a month since hitting six in May 2017. He connected at home for the first time since Sept. 24, 2019, also against Colorado, much to the delight of the 4,129 fans who braved the blustery, cool conditions. Posey, who opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, has 27 career homers and 104 RBIs in 148 games versus Colorado. ROCKIES CHANGES Seventh-year Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich is stepping down, the team announced earlier in the day, saying the decision was a mutual agreement. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the season before launching a search following the post-season. Black planned to address his club before the series opener at San Francisco about focusing on playing. “Jeff tried each and every day to make us better,” Black said. “Jeff came in each and every day with an energy level that was ready to go. ... He got after it.” TRAINER'S ROOM Giants: San Francisco is hopeful SS Brandon Crawford will play Tuesday night. He was scratched Saturday after missing time last week with a strain in his upper right ribcage area. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski had an MRI exam Monday morning after he exited Sunday's game with tightness in his left side and the test result showed “a very mild oblique strain,” according to Kapler. “We're hopeful that he can avoid the IL.” ... RHP Reyes Moronta, eligible to come off the injured list from a strained elbow, is set to throw live batting practice Tuesday. He could be activated as soon as next Monday at Colorado. ... RHP Tyler Beede, who had Tommy John surgery in March 2020, threw his first live BP and Kapler said “it went great,” with Beede throwing his curveball and changeup for strikes. ... RHP Johnny Cueto will throw bullpens Wednesday and Saturday, then a live BP session Tuesday or Wednesday next week. “Our earliest thought on when he might make a start would be the 9th of May, potentially the 10th or 11th,” Kapler said. UP NEXT RHP Chi Chi González (1-0, 3.00 ERA) starts the second game of the series for Colorado opposite RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 1.83). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press