Analysis: Brentford 3-1 Luton

Bobbie Jackson, BBC Sport

A late strike delivered Luton's second win of the season last weekend when Crystal Palace visited Kenilworth Road, however, backing up those kind of performances away from home is proving tough for the newly promoted club.

Luton travelled to Brentford with just one thing in mind, at least that's how it appeared, sit back and soak up pressure.

Their gameplan was pretty clear to see when goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was booked after 37 minutes for time wasting.

But, to their credit, the plan was working and they stifled Brentford to get in at the end of an uneventful first half with the game level and goalless.

Captain Tom Lockyer did not return for the second period after picking up a back injury in the first half and the absence of their leader in the heart of defence had a major impact.

Brentford went in front just four minutes into the second period via Neal Maupay and Ben Mee's header doubled the lead shortly after.

Substitute Jacob Brown offered hope of a Luton comeback when he drilled in as the visitors tried to chase the game.

However, Brentford were able to find space to grab a third and end the match as a contest when Shandon Baptiste prodded in after a goalmouth scramble.

Scoring still remains Luton's biggest issue, only Sheffield United have netted fewer than their tally of 13.