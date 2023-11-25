Analysis: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

On such results are title challenges built - and an unlikely hero to boot.

Arsenal were far from their slick best in this game with Brentford content to keep them at arms' length and crowd their penalty area.

For 89 of the 90 minutes that proved enough to keep the Gunners out but when they needed a hero, Kai Havertz's stooping header not only broke Bees resistance, but sent Arsenal top.

It is the first time they have been at the summit since Manchester City overhauled them during the run-in last season and it will be all-the-more pleasing for Mikel Arteta given they had to scrap tooth and nail for these three points.

Arsenal will play far better over the next few months. But their title credentials will probably not face too many sterner tests than a Brentford side that had not lost in 14 league derbies.

Incidentally, their last Premier League defeat to a London side came against a far slicker Gunners outfit in September 2022 when Arteta's side swashbuckled past them.

This was an altogether more rugged and functional display, but it procured the same number of points - and now Arteta can bask at 200 not out by looking down on the rest of the division.