Analysis: Bournemouth 2-2 Sheffield United

Sheffield United players console one another after conceding a late equaliser at Bournemouth in the Premier League

Enes Unal's late equaliser was harsh on Sheffield United, who responded to Monday's humiliation at home by Arsenal with a spirited showing on the south coast.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, the visitors looked short of confidence in the early stages as Bournemouth started on the front foot.

But Dominik Solanke's penalty miss appeared to breathe new life into Wilder's men, who were rewarded for their efforts when Gustavo Hamer beat Neto for his third Premier League goal.

Sheffield United had conceded 18 goals in their previous five top-flight matches, but they defended resolutely in the first half and appeared on course for three precious points after Jack Robinson capitalised on Neto's lapse in concentration to double their advantage.

However, it was one-way traffic after Dango Ouattara had halved the deficit with just over a quarter of an hour of normal time remaining, with Unal's last-gasp finish denying the Blades a precious victory.

The late goal was a bitter pill to swallow, but Wilder will be heartened by his team's display as he prepares to meet club owner Prince Abdullah in Riyadh next week.