Analysis: Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa

By Timothy Abraham, BBC Sport

The Cherries should have banked their third successive Premier League victory but were instead left to rue two points dropped rather than one gained against Villa.

It has taken Bournemouth's players a while to adjust to Andoni Iraola's style but things are definitely heading in the right direction under the Spaniard.

A number of the club's players have started to really shine under his management - and two in particular stood out on Sunday.

On the wing, Antoine Semenyo was a constant menace against Villa with his skilful dribbles and intelligent movement off the ball.

Dominic Solanke, meanwhile, has continued his impressive goalscoring start to the campaign - and would have had a couple more in this one but for the presence of Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal.

The Cherries head to Crystal Palace on Wednesday with an opportunity to continue their Premier League ascent.