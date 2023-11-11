Analysis: Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Newcastle's biggest task this season is balancing Champions League football with their Premier League campaign and manager Eddie Howe admitted afterwards this was a "game too far".

With so many injuries to first team players, they looked understandably tired and Bournemouth capitalised on that with intensity and relentlessness.

Within two minutes, Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope had made two saves to keep Bournemouth out but he would be kept busy throughout.

Individual errors - Kieran Trippier's backpass almost set up Dominic Solanke in the second half - helped Bournemouth gain control, while Newcastle were unable to mount any form of a comeback as tired legs kicked in.

It was not a performance Newcastle will want to produce again but given the extreme circumstances of their injuries and a gruelling European schedule, it can be excusable.

They will hope to get players back in the international break, while Howe will wait anxiously for news of Miguel Almiron's fresh injury that forced him off in the first half at Vitality Stadium.