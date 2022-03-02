Analysis: Biden seeks 'reset' on pandemic and his presidency

CHRIS MEGERIAN
·5 min read
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Midway through his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden pleaded with the country to finally, after nearly 1 million deaths, stop viewing the coronavirus as a political fault line.

“Let’s use this moment to reset,” he said.

It was a phrase that applied to much more than the pandemic.

After a first year that saw his most ambitious plans stall and his public approval ratings plunge, Biden delivered an address that sought to turn the page and prepare his party for midterm elections in November.

He did not mention the words “build back better,” the name of his stalled legislative agenda, instead talking about “building a better America.” He insisted he would confront inflation, promising that he has a “better plan” to reduce cost increases than Republicans.

He acknowledged that Americans are “tired, frustrated, and exhausted" as he marked a “new moment” where the coronavirus will be more manageable and masks will be required less often. He did not take credit for fulfilling his promise to end the country’s longest war, eliding any mention of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden instead focused on a new war in Europe, where Russia invaded Ukraine days ago, bringing to bloody life the global battle between autocracy and democracy that he's often warned about.

“While it shouldn’t have taken something so terrible for people around the world to see what’s at stake, now everyone sees it clearly,” he said.

Instead of his usual cautionary words about the expanding power of dictatorships, Biden said that "democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security.”

In a flourish that wasn't in Biden's prepared remarks, he issued a warning to President Vladimir Putin as he rattled off a list of sanctions intended to undermine Russia's economy as punishment for the invasion.

“He has no idea what’s coming," he said.

Even though U.S. troops are not being deployed to fight directly in Ukraine, the war could still have ripple effects that drive up gas prices. Biden promised to limit the effects and emphasized the need to confront Putin.

“When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," he said. "They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Some lawmakers wore yellow and blue outfits or pinned ribbons to their lapels to show their support for Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. sat with first lady Jill Biden, who had an embroidered appliqué of a sunflower, the country’s national flower, added to her blue dress.

Few presidents have had such urgent foreign and domestic crises fomenting at once, so early in their tenure, and with the nation deeply polarized on so many issues.

Biden tried to draw a connection between the two as he appealed for Republicans who have spurned him at almost every important turn to now join him in common cause.

It will not be an easy sell as just one speech is unlikely to have any dramatic impact on how Americans view Biden's job performance.

But Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who worked for Biden’s campaign, said the Ukraine conflict has created an opportunity for the president to showcase his strengths on the international stage.

“More people have a question mark, what kind of leader do we have in charge right now?” Lake said. “And they’re going to see what kind of leader we have.”

A glance around Capitol Hill on Tuesday revealed mixed progress.

Although nearly 2,000 people are still dying every day from the coronavirus, masks were made optional on Capitol Hill in time for the speech. Attendance was less limited than last year, when Biden spoke to a joint session of Congress a few months after taking office.

But law enforcement re-installed a security fence around the Capitol “out of an abundance of caution" because of concerns that demonstrations that could disrupt the city. The fence was last in place in the months after the Jan. 6 attack on the building as Trump's supporters sought to stop the certification of Biden's election.

Biden repeated his call to pass voting rights legislation, but he spent more of his speech singling out politically popular proposals such as limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

And he plans to continue promoting the benefits of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation that he signed into law last year, though he broke the plan down into some of its most popular components rather than pitching a bill that was in effect too big to describe.

Biden will follow the State of the Union by traveling to Superior, Wisconsin, which is home to the 61-year-old Blatnik Bridge. More than 33,000 vehicles use the bridge daily to cross the St. Louis Bay, even though its deteriorating conditions mean that large trucks are prohibited. This is a challenge because the bridge is a key connection to Duluth, Minnesota and its port, the country’s largest freshwater hub for international and domestic cargo.

It is part of a vexing balance for him to strike, with his attention focused on the rapidly unfolding war in Ukraine, and the prospect that it escalates into a much larger conflict, and persuading Americans that he also has trained his focus on issues closer to home.

Only 29% of Americans think the nation is on the right track, according to the February poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Biden's approval rating has also fallen to 44%, down from 60% in July.

So the president spent the evening essentially asking for a fresh start, born of the most serious conflict with Russia in a generation, and another chance to explain his domestic agenda.

“He’s got his back to the wall, and he’s put his party’s back against the wall,” said Whit Ayers, a veteran Republican pollster.

EDITORS NOTE: Chris Megerian covers the White House for the Associated Press.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden calls for Equality Act to pass

    Biden champions the rights of LGBTQ Americans and calls for the bipartisan Equality Act to pass Congress and to arrive at his desk for signature.

  • Russia will provoke riots and shoot people ‘on the spot’ as invasion falters, Ukraine’s ambassador warns

    ‘Second part’ of assault could see ‘martial law’ and resistance crushed in a ‘military way, MPs told

  • Who is Joshua Davis? Here's more about the 13-year-old who stole the show at State of the Union

    A guest of first lady Jill Biden, 13-year-old Joshua Davis received praise during the State of the Union.

  • Svitolina of Ukraine beats Potapova of Russia in WTA event

    After her sport's governing bodies agreed to the changes she demanded, Elina Svitolina put on the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine and beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open. Top-seeded Svitolina earlier said she wouldn't play against Potapova in Mexico or against any Russian or Belarusian opponents until the WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation barred competitors from those countries using any national symbols, flags or anthems. The tennis governing bodies issued a statement Tuesday confirming that Russian and Belarusian players will still be allowed to play on the top-tier men's and women's tennis tours, but without national flags.

  • Who is Viktor Yushchenko? What you need to know about the former Ukrainian president

    Viktor Yushchenko's time as Ukraine's president has come back into the spotlight. Here's what to know about the former president who was poisoned.

  • It's time for Russia to retreat from Ukraine. And make a change at the top.

    Kremlin policymakers should be discussing how to engineer a face-saving retreat, or perhaps consider high-level changes in their own government.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict latest LIVE: Kyiv hit by more large explosions as first round of Ukraine talks with Russia end

    Fresh assault on capital among barriage of attacks on major cities after initial talks end without a ceasefire

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u