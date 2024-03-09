Analysis: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank reacts after his side's defeat at Arsenal

Eleven defeats in 14 Premier League games is normally enough to set off alarm bells.

Yet Brentford have reasons to be optimistic that their season in not going to end in a disastrous relegation.

They dug deep at Arsenal and gave Mikel Arteta's title-chasing side an almighty scare before the Gunners took the points courtesy of an 86th-minute winner from Kai Havertz.

There is an argument that Havertz should not have even been on the pitch when he scored having earlier escaped a second yellow card for throwing himself to the ground in an attempt to win a penalty.

The Bees were well organised for large parts but have now lost 10 times on the road in the Premier League.

With 10 games left, they have a five-point safety cushion although fellow strugglers Luton and Nottingham Forest both have games in hand.

Brentford still have to play the bottom two clubs Sheffield United (home) and Burnley (away), as well as go to Luton.

Their fate remains very much in their own hands.