Analysis: Anger as much as money at center of broken talks

RONALD BLUM
·4 min read

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Anger is at the center of Major League Baseball's broken labor negotiations as much as money.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's cancellation of each team's first two series is a byproduct of failed relationships in a fractured sport that can't get out of its own way.

Negotiators headed home Wednesday after the breakdown at Manfred's deadline for a deal to preserve opening day. It wasn't clear when the sides will meet next.

“Instead of bargaining in good faith — MLB locked us out,” three-time MVP Mike Trout wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “Instead of negotiating for a fair deal — Rob canceled games.”

Meetings have been unproductive on many days, partly the nature of labor negotiations but exacerbated in baseball by mistrust and mindsets dwelling on the past at the same time they look forward.

“A core of this negotiation’s to increase competition and there’s no way we’re leaving the table without something that does that,” said free-agent reliever Andrew Miller, one of the eight players supervising the union's bargaining. “We’re not going to do anything to sacrifice this competition of the season. Anything that points towards mediocrity, that’s the antithesis of our game and what we’re about as players.”

Players are seething over management actions in recent years. The union's grievances over Kris Bryant's demotion to the minor leagues in 2015, against Miami, Oakland, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay for not properly spending revenue sharing money and against MLB alleging the 2020 season was shorter than it should have been hover over negotiations like an unending storm.

The players' association takes umbrage at management's slow pace of bargaining once the lockout began Dec. 2, yet both sides have been excruciatingly measured in unveiling advanced bargaining positions after concluding the other was hanging back.

And both sides have made proposals designed to anger the other in response to a previous plan that caused fury.

During the late-February talks in Florida, one side called its own latest luxury tax proposal “intentionally lousy,” saying it was a mirror image of the other's plan. It was the negotiating equivalent of a purpose pitch.

The players' goal is to improve the bargaining agreement for those that follow.

“To the younger generation of baseball players, this is for you," free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo tweeted.

Union head Tony Clark, in criticizing MLB for locking out the players rather than risk a late-season strike, referred back to the shortened 60-game schedule of 2020.

“You only get so many opening days,” he said. "If you’re an average major leaguer, you might see four of them. Having an opportunity to play as long as humanly possible and find yourself in a world where now for the second time in two years the schedule is shorter than it otherwise should have been or could have been is a problem."

While there are many open issues, the three primary economic items are the luxury tax, the new pre-arbitration bonus pool and the minimum salary. Of those, the luxury tax threshold is the biggest, because it has a huge impact on how high a payroll the biggest spenders are willing to carry. That money often goes to free agent, whose salaries filter down to frame the level for players in arbitration.

When teams rebuilt and didn't compete for titles in any given season, it angered players who accused them of tanking.

“It’s not just money. The money can be important in order to have the market operate in a functional way,” Miller said. “We've seen trends take advantage of maybe places in which a player did not receive as much as they’re contributing. As well as we have been screaming for years about competition issues.”

Seven of baseball's eight work stoppages from 1972 to 1995 were over free agency, salary arbitration and fighting off a salary cap — all but the first, which was over the pension plan. Those fights were framed by a century of management control of players and owners' inability to deal with the arbitrator's decision that led to free agency.

Owners gained a degree of cost control in the 2011 and 2016 negotiations, which combined with advanced analytics has led to less robust free agent markets and changes in player demographics that caused the union to push for change during bargaining for a new contract.

Club behavior in the past five years and that impact on players have led to the lockout and MLB cancelling regular-season games for the first time in a generation. Thus far they can't look ahead without looking back.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.