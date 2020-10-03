Analysing Trek-Segafredo's Giro d'Italia line-up

With Vincenzo Nibali, Trek-Segafredo take to the Giro d'Italia with one of the favourites for the overall title.

The two-time Giro winner is riding his first Grand Tour for the team, after joining from Bahrain McLaren last year. After Richie Porte's podium at the Tour de France, hopes will be high for a rider who has 11 Grand Tour podiums to his name, and four victories.

The 35-year-old is backed by a support cast that blends youth and experience, and here we take an in-depth look at all eight riders.

Age: 35

35 Giros raced: 8

8 Best result: Winner in 2013 and 2016

He’s pushing 36, and sure, the form isn’t anything to write home about, but if you’re genuinely writing Nibali off even before a pedal stroke has been pushed in this year’s Giro d’Italia then you’re a braver person than most. You just have to look at the Trek-Segafredo rider’s record when it comes to his home race, with two wins and six podium places in all. In fact, the veteran hasn’t been lower than third overall in the race since his first two Giros back in 2007 (19th) and 2008 (11th). Nibali is, behind Chris Froome and Alberto Contador, the stage racing rider of his generation.

Granted, reputation and experience will not get Nibali up the climbs any faster in 2020 and some of the zip in his legs has dissipated with age but he’s just such a complete competitor that he’ll never throw in the towel and even if there’s a hint of salvaging the win he’ll look to exploit his rivals’ weaknesses. While Nibali may no longer be the outright favourite for Grand Tour success he knows how to win this race – something no one else on the start list does – and if he can limit his loses in the time trials and hit the final week less than three minutes down he will remain a threat.

Age: 28

28 Giros raced: 1

1 Best result: 42nd overall in 2017

Bernard has been with Trek since turning professional in 2015 and in the years since he has quietly established himself as a dependable helper when it comes to stage racing. Of course, he took his first pro win earlier this year – two if you want to count online racing – and he’s often a willing rider for day-long breaks in the mountains when he team wants to throw riders up the road for support late on in stages.

Bernard will once more fulfill that role as Nibali uses his best domestiques like chess pieces in the mountains, positioning them before a possible checkmate on his opponents, and Bernard will selflessly give everything for his leader. He may not the popularity or verve of some of the other French climbers but every team manager would want a rider like Bernard in their roster.

Age: 33

33 Giros raced: 7

7 Best result: 22nd overall in 2016, when he won a stage and wore pink for two days.

The purple patch from three or four years ago has faded into the rearview mirror but Brambilla still has plenty to offer, even at the age of 33. He was Trek’s best finisher on GC at Tirreno Adriatico, with 9th overall, and he was an important rider in Bauke Mollema’s GC challenge in last year’s race.

Brambilla doesn’t have the consistency or quality of the pure mountain domestiques but he still brings a lot to the table and on the medium mountain stages or those days when an ambush at the Giro could transpire, he’s exactly the sort of rider you want fighting in your corner.

Age: 25

25 Giros raced: 4

4 Best result: 16th overall, a stage win, and the KOM jersey in 2019

Story continues