Analogue 3D is giving Nintendo N64 the retro console treatment

A dream come true for certain 90s kids, the Nintendo 64 is to get its own retro console.

This one isn’t made by Nintendo, like the Nintendo Classic Mini SNES revival. Analogue is behind this console remake.

Analogue announced the console, called the Analogue 3D, on X/Twitter, and described the project as “a reimagining of the N64”.

An accompanying teaser image appears to show one corner of the console, with a curved profile similar to that of the original Nintendo 64.

The Analogue 3D will play classic N64 games at up to 4K resolution, as well as in “original display modes” and ones that mimic the look of old-school CRT TVs, and is due in 2024.

This is a much more technically demanding endeavour for its creators than the retro consoles you might find after a brief search on Amazon.

Most retro consoles emulate at a software level. The Analogue 3D is an FPGA device, meaning it emulates at a hardware level. This makes its reproduction of the original games far more accurate, and it leads to peerless game compatibility.

Analogue says the Analogue 3D is “the first and only aftermarket solution supporting 100% compatibility in every region. USA, EU & JP”.

You still get modern niceties such as Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz support for wireless controllers, higher res options and a friendly front-end called Analogue OS. And the console will have four N64 controller sockets, just like the original.

In other senses, though, Analogue’s devices aren’t anywhere near as approachable as jukebox-style retro consoles. Its machines are designed to use original cartridges, and won’t come with a huge stack of games preinstalled.

That said, the company’s Analogue Pocket was quickly modded by the community to play downloaded games, through its memory card slot.

Analogue’s products are also quite expensive and tend to sell out extremely quickly.

A quick trip to the Analogue store will show the Analogue Pocket is completely out of stock, despite costing $249.99.

It’s a reimagining of the Nintendo Gameboy, but can also play Gameboy Advance games. With the right adapter, it can play Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket and Atari Lynx titles too. Before you get excited about the idea of the Analogue 3D playing PlayStation 1 games, Analogue confirmed only N64 will be supported in a recent Paste Magazine interview.

Previous consoles given the Analogue treatment include the SNES, with the Super Nt, and the Sega Mega Drive, with the Mega Sg.

Pre-orders for the company’s Analogue Duo went live in May 2023, after the console was announced in 2020. It plays NEC console titles from the Turbografx and PC Engine families.

We imagine the Analogue 3D will catch a lot more interest in the UK than the Analogue Duo, though. You can expect it to cost $249.99 or (potentially significantly) more, and shipping is an extra $80, equating to costs of around £270. And that’s if you don’t get stung with additional customs charges.

Still, the Analogue 3D is one retro console we can’t wait to see in action.