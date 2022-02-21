Anaheim hosts San Jose after Deslauriers' 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (22-22-5, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-19-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Anaheim after Nicolas Deslauriers scored two goals in the Ducks' 7-4 win against the Canucks.

The Ducks are 8-5-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Anaheim is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 26.

The Sharks are 3-5-1 against Pacific teams. San Jose averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isac Lundestrom leads the Ducks with a plus-six in 52 games this season. Trevor Zegras has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 50 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 27 assists. Rudolfs Balcers has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

