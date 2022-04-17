Anaheim hosts Columbus after Henrique's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (35-34-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-33-14, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -138, Blue Jackets +117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Anaheim after Adam Henrique scored two goals in the Ducks' 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The Ducks have gone 16-17-5 in home games. Anaheim averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 16-19-2 on the road. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Dec. 9, Anaheim won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 34 goals, adding 26 assists and collecting 60 points. Derek Grant has five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Patrik Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 56 points, scoring 26 goals and registering 30 assists. Jack Roslovic has five goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press