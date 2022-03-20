Anaheim faces Nashville, aims to break 6-game slide

Nashville Predators (36-22-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-26-11, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim is looking to break its six-game losing streak with a victory over Nashville.

The Ducks are 14-18-5 in Western Conference games. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

The Predators are 24-11-2 against conference opponents. Nashville is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Roman Josi with 1.0.

In their last meeting on March 10, Nashville won 4-1. Matt Duchene recorded a team-high 3 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with a plus-one in 42 games this season. Trevor Zegras has three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Josi has 75 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 58 assists for the Predators. Duchene has nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 8.1 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Matt Benning: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press