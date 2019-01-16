Anaheim extends Angels' stadium lease through 2020
The Angels are staying in Anaheim for at least another year.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Anaheim City Council on Tuesday voted in favor of a one-year extension to the Angels' stadium lease to ensure the two sides have additional time to determine a long-term solution.
The council approved the continuation through the 2020 season by a 5-2 vote.
MORE: Deion Sanders says he’d advise Kyler Murray to choose baseball over football | Red Sox to visit White House on Feb. 15, report says; attendance not mandatory
"It is clear to me that the team's priority is to stay in Anaheim," Mayor Harry Sidhu said in a statement. "We need a plan to make that happen, and we need time to make that happen. This will give us time to find a deal that benefits our residents, with a goal of keeping baseball in Anaheim for another 50 years or more."
Angel Stadium, which has served as the home of the Angels since 1966, is the fourth-oldest ballpark in the majors. While renovating Angel Stadium or building a new arena in Anaheim are both options, the team could also find a new home elsewhere in Southern California.