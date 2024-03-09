anadians claim silver medal after losing to Brazil in Elite 16 beach volleyball

DOHA, Qatar — Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are taking home the silver medal at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour.

The pair fell today's final of their first Elite 16 tournament of the year after losing 0-2 (18-21,18-21) to Brazil's Bárbara Seixas and Carol Salgado.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson beat Brazil's Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Ana Patricia Ramos in the quarterfinals before overcoming Anastasija Samoilova and Tina Graudina of Latvia 2-1 to advance past the semifinals.

The American team of Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes took home the bronze medal.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, both of Toronto, are in a comfortable spot to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

The 17 highest ranked teams according to the beach volleyball Olympic ranking secure one spot each for their country at the Paris Olympic Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press