Ana Navarro Says DeSantis ‘Won Bigly’ Because He Ran Against ‘a Political Corpse': ‘He Turned Florida Into an Unlevel Playing Field’

Ana Navarro isn’t at all surprised that Ron DeSantis won re-election in Florida this week. According to the host of “The View,” there was really no way he wouldn’t, given the circumstances — and his opponent.

Per her typical schedule, Navarro hasn’t been on “The View” since the midterm results started coming in, but she did appear on CNN on Wednesday morning with Erin Burnett to discuss the results. Like most, Navarro noted that the results certainly weren’t the “red wave” that everyone seemed to be expecting, and noted that here home state of Florida’s results were the least surprising. She predicted as much when she was on “The View” on Monday.

But, Navarro made a point to note that DeSantis found every way to tip the scales in his favor ahead of time after just barely winning in 2018.

“Yesterday, he won by 20 percentage points. Why? Because he gamed the system,” she said. “Because he turned Florida into an unlevel playing field. They changed election laws, making it harder to vote by mail. They paraded a bunch of people — black people that they arrested for voting fraud — and paraded them in front of national media. He created an election police.”

Navarro was, of course, referring to the governor’s creation of an office of “election crime,” which faced backlash and confusion following the arrest of several Black people with past criminal records, claiming they had committed voter fraud.

Of course, those things didn’t necessarily even matter in the end, considering DeSantis was running against Charlie Crist.

“Who can blame them when you nominate a corpse?” Navarro added. “I mean, yes, [DeSantis] won bigly, but he won against a corpse, a political corpse. And that’s an insult to corpses.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Navarro doubled down on that analogy, writing “Crist’s career has been dead for years. He’s now lost 5 statewide races – as a Republican, an Independent and a Dem.”