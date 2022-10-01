Ana Navarro Jokes She 'Stole' Candy From White House Event: 'Deduct it'

ana navarro white house. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJ0yL2ssfM/

Ana Navarro has a sweet tooth.

The View co-host hilariously posted about candy she lifted from a White House event on Saturday, saying the President could "deduct it" from her taxes.

"Was at @WhiteHouse today, listening to @potus commemorate #HispanicHeritageMonth and reiterate Hispanic history IS American history," Navarro wrote on Twitter.

Navarro is originally from Nicaragua and frequently uses her platform to advocate for Hispanic and Latino citizens.

She shared a bit more about her night at the White House: "And I stole a bunch of presidential m&m's. Cuz that's what you do at the WH….steal everything that ain't tied down. Deduct it from my taxes."

She posted a photo of a number of White House branded candy boxes, presumably the ones she "stole" at the event, also including the photo in an Instagram carousel from the night.

"So I went to the @whitehouse today to hear @potus commemorate #hispanicheritagemonth and hug, Carlos Elizondo, the FIRST Latino White House Social Secretary (he's also gay, which means everything is purrrrfect)," Navarro wrote on Instagram. "Oh, and the other guy is @yotuel who is like a Grammy-winning genius. And lastly, I confess, I stole a bunch of Presidential seal Hershey's kisses. Cuz that's what one does at the WH…steal everything that ain't tied down. The end."

Whether the candy she stole was M&Ms or Kisses, being present for the commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which started Sept. 15 and goes through Oct. 15, was important for Navarro.

After nearly a decade of appearing on The View, she was named a permanent co-host in August, ahead of season 26. Upon announcing her official capacity, she took the opportunity to share some thoughts about the representation of Latino immigrants on Aug. 4.

"I've thought about it long and hard. As you all know, most weeks I'm on a plane at least four times a week, and I spent countless hours on planes, at airports, in hotels — sometimes it gets lonely," she added.

"But I also know it's a huge, enormous, incomparable privilege to be part of a 25-year institution. And whether people like it or not, whether some people acknowledge it or not, it is the relevance and the importance and the platform that The View represents."

Navarro continued, "And I, and we at this table, have spent a lot of time talking about representation and saying representation matters. And that means that when a little Latina immigrant girl born in Chinandega, Nicaragua, who came to this country at the age of 8 as a political refugee and found her home here, gets the opportunity and the chance to have a platform — you grab it with both hands and you run with it."