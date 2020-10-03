Ana de Armas says her ‘No Time To Die’ character isn’t a stereotypical Bond girl

Ana De Armas has opened up about joining No Time To Die, saying that she ultimately decided to do so after it was confirmed that her character wouldn’t be a stereotypical Bond girl.

The Cuban actress made this admission during her recent discussion with Vogue Mexico, insisting that what mattered the most to her about her role as Paloma in the 25th installment to the James Bond franchise was that it represented “women and female characters in an empowered, realistic way and outside of the stereotype.”

She then said that she had spent plenty of time discussing the planned portrayal of the female characters in No Time To Die with its co-writer and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

“In this 007 movie I have been aware of paying the greatest attention and being careful with the subject. That was the main thing I addressed when I spoke with the director.”

De Armas’ comments very much echo those of Lashana Lynch, who will feature in No Time To Die as new 00 agent Nomi, and last week talked of how empowering it was to star in the blockbuster.

Originally scheduled for release for November 2019, No Time To Die, which will mark Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance in the James Bond franchise, was delayed after the departure of director Danny Boyle.

Then, just a few weeks ahead of its release, the decision was made to push No Time To Die even further back to November 12 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. It has now been announced that No Time To Die will be released on April 2, 2021.