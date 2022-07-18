Ana De Armas Has Sculpted Legs For Days In A Gladiator-Inspired Pantless Outfit

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images

Ana de Armas stars in the action-adventure flick The Gray Man, and she recently showed up to the movie’s premiere in a seriously cool gown.



Ana, who plays CIA agent Dani Miranda in the movie, rocked a metallic bodysuit with an attention-grabbing descending leaf-style patterned skirt that showed off her miles and miles of toned legs. The 34-year-old paired the whole look with strappy sandals and an 'I know I look amazing' smile. Because, of course.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Ana plays the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde, and she’s got some serious buzz surrounding her role RN.

OK, so how did Ana get such impressively strong legs? For starters, Ana does her own stunts so, ya know, she’s gotta be on her A-game.

Ana told Vogue UK that she trains hard for her films. 'I have to prepare for this action film I’m doing with really intense, physical work, training and choreographies,' she shared. 'I do it from 9am to 2pm and then I get a break— and then on the weekends I go to the shooting range and I practice shooting with firing arms that I have to use in the film.' She also has done "knife training",'she said.

She also got into Pilates while she was shooting The Gray Man in Prague. 'I’ve been going to this beautiful Pilates studio very close to my hotel,' she told Vogue. 'It’s in this gorgeous old majestic building on the top floor with windows to the river.' Ana also said that doing Pilates helped with 'keeping me sane' while filming.

In between all those strenuous workouts, Ana likes to get out hiking in nature. Case in point:

And she’s also been known to run around on the beach with her pooch, Elvis:

While she works hard at being physically strong, Ana makes a point to take care of her mental health, too. She told Harper’s Bazaar UK that she’s big into a guided meditation app called Waking Up by Sam Harris. The app 'really helps me centre, calm down, and reset after a long day,' she said.

Now, where can we get that dress?

