Ana de Armas Moves in with Boyfriend Ben Affleck 8 Months After Confirming Their Relationship
Ana de Armas / Instagram Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are taking the next step in their relationship.
The Knives Out actress has moved into Affleck's Los Angeles home after placing her Venice, California, home on the market, a source tells PEOPLE.
A friend of Affleck also says "their relationship continues to be strong."
The news comes as de Armas, 32, was seen with Affleck, 48, shopping a day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles. The couple was busy doing reshoots for their film Deep Water in New Orleans but they returned to the city to celebrate the holiday together with Affleck's three children, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.
De Armas has been spotted frequently visiting Affleck at his home in the last few months while adhering to social distancing guidelines. The actress has even spent time with Affleck's kids when they spend time with their father.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and de Armas "seem great," adding, "Everyone seemed very happy. Ana has been traveling so she had not seen the kids for a while"
Affleck and de Armas have been linked since early this year after they met filming their thriller Deep Water. After wrapping, the two were seen on a trip to her native Cuba where they were seen interacting with local fans and later took a romantic vacation to Costa Rica.
De Armas later confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos of them spending time together for her 32nd birthday.
ana de armas/instagram Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck
A friend of Affleck previously told PEOPLE earlier this year that he and de Armas are "enjoying their time together."
"He makes her laugh and she’s a great influence," the friend added. "They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work."
Affleck previously introduced de Armas to his three children — daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11; and son Samuel, 8 — earlier this year.
In June, the kids, alongside de Armas, played a prank on Affleck by leaving a cardboard cutout of the actress on his lawn. The cutout featured the Blade Runner 2049 star striking a pose while lying on her stomach and smiling widely.