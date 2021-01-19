Ana de Armas Just Won Best Breakup Haircut Of All Time

Megan Decker
·1 min read

Following the news of her reported breakup with Ben Affleck, actress Ana de Armas just revealed a very drastic change to her look. Call it a breakup cut or simply a chic Parisian bob that hits the sweet spot between fresh and classic in style, but the 32-year-old star looks nothing like she did the last time she was seen out in public with Affleck in L.A.

Returning to her family home in Cuba, de Armas wasted no time booking a hair appointment, chopping her formerly long, wavy brunette hair into a jawline-skimming bob with blunt baby bangs, and taking the color a few shades darker. The Cuban-Spanish actress debuted the look on January 17in a video honoring her friend Claudia Muma, which was later posted to YouTube. De Armas comes onto the screen at about 1 hour and 24 minutes into the recording, reciting a sweet dedication and giving her fans and friends a live-action look at her freshly-chopped and toned French-girl bob.

De Armas complemented her new cut and color with an equally chic ensemble of a simple white V-neck T-shirt, minimalist jewelry, subtle winged eyeliner to enhance her hazel eyes, and a flush of pink on her cheeks and lips. Relationship rumors aside, we have to say: This single low-resolution screenshot of de Armas could launch an entire Pinterest board of style and beauty inspiration for Zoom meetings in 2021.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Selena Gomez Makes A Case For Winter Florals

My Damaged Pink Hair Transformation Reveal

The Best Drugstore Hair Products Of 2021

Latest Stories

  • Mets fire GM Jared Porter after he allegedly harassed female reporter with lewd texts, photos

    Mets fire GM Jared Porter over allegations he sent more than 60 unanswered texts to a female reporter in 2016, including photos of a crotch and naked penis.

  • Ottawa Senators rookie Tim Stutzle day to day with minor injury

    Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stutzle will miss Tuesday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury.

  • Report: Michael Thomas likely to undergo multiple surgeries after injury-riddled season

    Michael Thomas initially injured his ankle in Week 1, and attempted to play through the injury.

  • Delonte West working at rehab centre where he received treatment

    Delonte West entered rehab in September.

  • NASCAR fines 15-year-old just $1,000 for posting video of himself at Daytona to Snapchat

    Taylor Gray has also been put on NASCAR probation for the rest of the season.

  • Best friends Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski drop the gloves in heated fight

    Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Blue Jackets star Zach Werenski are best friends, but that didn't matter when they dropped the gloves Monday night.

  • Stanley Johnson won’t take credit for shutting down Luka Doncic

    Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson made it very clear he would not take all the credit for holding Mavericks star Luka Doncic to a below-average night.

  • Blue Jays reportedly sign right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood

    The MLB Network was first to report that Toronto has reached an agreement with the free agent, with the deal reportedly being for one year and US$3 million according to Sportsnet.

  • Raptors among top 10 most valuable NBA franchises

    Buoyed by media and property interests, the Toronto Raptors are valued at $2.55 billion, according to data compiled by Sportico.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Goalie confidence ratings

    Some big names have gotten off to sluggish starts in fantasy hockey. Here's how we feel about all 31 starting goalies based on what we've seen so far.

  • Dan Le Batard starts new media company with former ESPN executive after leaving the network

    Dan Le Batard left ESPN in January after one of his producers was laid off.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats star linebacker Simoni Lawrence signs extension with club

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed star linebacker Simoni Lawrence. Lawrence returns to Hamilton for an eighth season after starting his CFL career in Edmonton in 2012. The 31-year-old was the CFL East's top defensive player in 2019 after leading the league in defensive tackles (98) and defensive plays made (117). He added three interceptions, four sacks and one fumble recovery. Lawrence set a CFL single-game record with 17 defensive tackles in a game against Winnipeg in 2019. Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson beat out Lawrence for the CFL's top defensive player award in 2019. Lawrence holds the Tiger-Cats’ franchise record with 533 career defensive tackles after surpassing Rob Hitchcock (484) in 2019, and currently sits second behind only Hitchcock (606) in total tackles with 551. “Simoni routinely brings positive energy and an infectious daily work ethic to our football team,” Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He is a great leader and premier playmaker, who also strives to make a difference in our community off the field." YOUNG ALS RECEIVER SIGNS EXTENSION MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed 2019 CFL East top rookie Jake Wieneke to a one-year extension. The six-foot-four, 215-pound American wide receiver had 41 catches for 569 yards with eight touchdown receptions last season. The South Dakota State product added two catches for 36 yards in the East semifinal. Wieneke lost out to Calgary linebacker Nate Holley for the league's rookie of the year award. "His presence on offence gives us stability for the upcoming season, all while allowing us to keep opposing defences on their heals," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. LADLER RETURNS TO LIONS VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have re-signed defensive back Kenny Ladler. Ladler joined the Lions last February following a two-year NFL stint split between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team where he recorded 13 combined tackles in nine regular-season contests. Prior to playing in the NFL, Ladler suited up in 34 regular-season games with Edmonton from 2016-17, registering 156 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown and three forced fumbles. RIDERS SIGN DRAFT PICKS REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed five more of their picks from the 2020 CFL draft. The club has signed wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (fourth round, 30th overall), linebacker A.J. Allen (fourth round, 35th overall), defensive back Vincent Dethier (fifth round, 44th overall), running back Jonathan Femi-Cole (sixth round, 53rd overall) and offensive lineman Jesse Lawson (seventh round, 62nd overall). The signings come a day after the club agreed to terms with it's top pick, offensive lineman Mattland Riley. Saskatchewan's eighth-round pick, defensive end Neville Gallimore, was also selected by Dallas in the NFL draft and played 14 games with the Cowboys this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Canadian slopestyle snowboard team quarantined due to two positive COVID-19 tests

    LAAX, Switzerland — Canada's slopestyle snowboard team is in isolation and will not participate in this week's World Cup season opener after two members of its delegation tested positive for COVID-19. The International Ski Federation (FIS) said on its website that the positive tests came at the slopestyle and halfpipe event. The men's slopestyle event began its qualifying Tuesday with Canadians Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Sebastien Toutant, Liam Brearley and Cameron Spalding listed as "did not start." Women's slopestyle qualifying begins Wednesday. Laurie Blouin, Brooke Voigt, Jasmine Baird and Sommer Gendron are the Canadian women on the slopestyle team who traveled to Switzerland but will not be able to compete. The status of Canada's halfpipe team was not provided on the FIS's website. Meanwhile, the majority of the American snowboard team is in quarantine in Kreischberg, Austria, after two members of its delegation tested positive following the big air season opener last week. A small U.S. team is participating in Laax. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Tom Brady has won the breakup with Bill Belichick ... for now

    As Brady won games in Tampa Bay, he also won the split from Belichick, and can further punctuate the point Sunday in the NFC Championship game.

  • Indiana State ties connect Packers tight ends Tonyan, Dafney

    Indiana State hasn’t had anyone drafted in nearly a quarter-century. However, two of its former players are a game away from the Super Bowl. Both happen to play the same position on the same team. Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan emerged as one of the league’s breakthrough performers this season. Dominique Dafney was working at a rooftop patio bar earlier this fall before catching on with the Packers and scoring a touchdown in their regular-season finale. The two former Sycamores are trying to help the Packers (14-3) earn their first Super Bowl berth in a decade. Green Bay hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) in the NFC championship game. “I don’t get to see a lot of Indiana State people in the NFL,” Tonyan said. “It’s not like a ’Bama or a Clemson where you’re seeing all these guys come in. So to come from where I came from, I know the grind. I know the struggle, so I just welcomed him with open arms.” Both players were undrafted free agents. The most recent draft pick from Indiana State was linebacker Dan Brandenburg, who went to the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round in 1996. Indiana State is a Football Championship Subdivision school whose most notable athletic achievement came when Larry Bird led the men’s basketball team to the 1979 NCAA Tournament final. “You have a lot of Sycamores that are Packer fans right now,” Indiana State coach Curt Mallory said. Tonyan played at Indiana State from 2013-16. He started out as a quarterback, but moved to receiver and set a school record with 20 career touchdown catches. Mike Sanford coached Tonyan at Indiana State and believed his star wideout had the body type to develop into an effective NFL tight end. A core injury bothered Tonyan in 2019 and caused him to miss five games. He bounced back this season by catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. He tied Paul Coffman’s 37-year-old franchise single-season record for touchdown catches by a Packers tight end. Tonyan said he relied on the “worker’s mentality” he learned while growing up and seeing his family’s construction business. “That’s something that came from my dad and my grandpa,” Tonyan said. “You wake up every morning, you put on your hard hat, you pick up your lunch pail.” Tonyan’s humility was evident from how he allowed his name to be mispronounced continually before the Packers finally announced the correct pronunciation in late October (it’s TUN-yin, not TAWN-yin). “I had to earn my stripes first before I started bossing people around and telling people what to do, so kind of just made a name for myself,” Tonyan said earlier this season. Dafney’s rise is even more remarkable. After beginning his college career at Iowa Western Community College and transferring to Iowa, he finished up as a walk-on who played a variety of positions at Indiana State. He rushed for 244 yards and scored five touchdowns in his final college game. Mallory mentioned Dafney’s versatility and special-teams ability to various NFL people to get their feedback. “The advice that was given to me to give to Dom, and I kept reiterating it, was just stay in shape and be ready when your name is called,” Mallory said. Dafney signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent but was released. Dafney says he was working as a bouncer at a rooftop patio bar in Des Moines, Iowa, while staying in football shape. He left his job in Des Moines after hearing from the Packers. “I just texted in our group message, ‘Hey I’m leaving because the Packers called me,’" Dafney said. “And he was like, ‘Nope, I get it. You don’t have to come to work tonight.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I probably shouldn’t.’ And then I was gone the next day.” He joined the Packers’ practice squad on Oct. 12 and was signed to their 53-man roster on Dec. 12. He showcased his versatility by catching a touchdown pass and making the tackle on the ensuing kickoff when the Packers won 35-16 at Chicago to clinch the NFC’s top seed. Although Tonyan and Dafney weren't teammates at Indiana State, each understands the long road the other had to take to get to the NFL from an FCS program. Now they’re helping each other out while trying to get the Packers to the Super Bowl. “Obviously we knew of each other, but I just wanted to let him know whatever he needs, whatever he needs to be comfortable, whatever it is, I’m here for you,” Tonyan said. “Just treat him like a brother. I want him to succeed, I want him to be just as successful as me.” ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Brett Favre urges Patrick Mahomes to be 'smart,' not rush back from concussion

    Brett Favre doesn’t want Patrick Mahomes to jeopardize his health by rushing through the concussion protocol.

  • 2 members of Canada's snowboard delegation test positive for COVID-19

    Two members of Canada's snowboard delegation preparing to compete at an international event in Switzerland have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the entire Canadian men's slopestyle team to miss the event. They have been put into isolation and will not be competing in the annual Laax Open — an event that has massive Olympic qualifying ramifications this year. "This is to inform you that two members of the Canadian delegation have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Laax Open, which is hosting FIS Snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle competitions this week," the governing body posted to one of its press releases. "At this point, the Canadian men's slopestyle team has been put into isolation and will not participate in the Laax Open. In agreement with the FIS Event Task Force, all competitions will proceed as scheduled." Details are limited around what restrictions and protocols were in place to ensure the safety of the athletes competing, but on the International Ski Federation website it says, "a huge amount of time, energy, and infrastructure has been put in place to ensure the riders on hand are able to get down to business in the safest and most secure way possible at this all-important Olympic qualifying event." Canada's top snowboarders were there to compete in the event —Mark McMorris, Seb Toutant and Max Parrot are all part of Canada's men's slopestyle team and are in Switzerland. They had been posting to their social media in recent days about preparing for the event. They are all now in isolation. Toutant won this event last season and was one of the favourites to win this year's event. Event still going forward While the Canadian team is out, the event is still going forward as scheduled. The men's slopestyle qualification is taking place Tuesday, followed by the men's and women's semifinals on Wednesday, and finals on Friday. The men's field includes 60 competitors from around the world — that number is now smaller due to the Canadians being out of the event. This all comes just weeks before Calgary is planned to host hundreds of international skiers and snowboarders. The 2021 freestyle ski, snowboard and freeski world championships, as well as a number of World Cup events, are provisionally being rescheduled to be held starting Feb. 24 and running until the middle of March. At this point, the Government of Alberta still has not approved the event. Canada's snowboard and freestyle organizations are working with the appropriate Canadian authorities to obtain the necessary approvals. "We continue to work in close collaboration with key partners around the potential of creating a winter sport bubble in Calgary to host multiple international FIS Freestyle, Freeski, Snowboard events this winter," the federations wrote in an email to CBC Sports at the beginning of January. There would be a number of events taking place over a month of competition including slopestyle, big air, halfpipe and freestyle ski moguls, dual moguls, aerials, and aerials team events. With freestyle and snowboard events being cancelled across the world, the Calgary World Cup races could wind up playing a major factor in qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Our favorite workout leggings hiding in Nike's up to 40% off sale section

    Ideal for running, training, yoga and more, the following deals are worth taking a closer look.

  • Former Canada Soccer coach Rhian Wilkinson joins England women's coaching staff

    Former Canadian assistant coach Rhian Wilkinson has joined the England women's team coaching staff. Wilkinson quit Canada Soccer last week, saying she was stepping aside to challenge herself and to add to her coaching skills — with an eye to coaching Canada in the future. The 38-year-old, who won 181 caps for Canada as a player, had been serving as assistant coach of the senior women's team and head coach of the under-17 and under-20 sides. England's Football Association said Wilkinson will support former Norway midfielder Hege Riise. Kay Cossington, the FA's head of women's technical development, will also help at a February camp. Sarina Wiegman is slated to take over the sixth-ranked English women as head coach after guiding the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics. The FA said both Riise and Wilkinson had agreed to short-term contracts. "They bring significant international experience and will help guide our players before the arrival of Sarina Wiegman as our new head coach to lead us into the home Euro (Euroean championship) in 2022," Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women’s football, said in a statement. "Once February is complete, we will sit down and assess the Lionesses situation and consider next steps for Team GB in consultation with the home nations and the British Olympic Association." The English women's coaching staff has been in a state of flux recently. Head coach Phil Neville has joined Major League Soccer's Inter Miami while Bev Priestman, his former assistant, took over the Canadian women's team in November. Wilkinson had succeeded Priestman as Canada youth coach when she returned to her native England in 2018. Another opening came up on the England staff when Rehanne Skinner went to Tottenham last November. The FA said both Riise and Wilkinson applied for Skinner's job. Neville, a former teammate of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham at Manchester United, had been tabbed to coach Great Britain at the Olympic soccer tournament before taking the MLS job. Wilkinson also applied for the top Canadian job but was told it was too early in her coaching career. Priestman asked her to stay on but Wilkinson wanted to challenge herself elsewhere. The 51-year-old Riise, named the 1995 world player of the year, won the Olympic, World Cup and European Championship as a player. Most recently she has coached Norway powerhouse LSK Kvinner. Wilkinson, a native of Baie-D'Urfe, Que., who now calls North Vancouver home, played for Canada between 2003 and 2017, finishing with seven goals and 23 assists. Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press