Ana de Armas the Face of Natural Diamond Council Campaign

The Natural Diamond Council has chosen Golden Globe-nominated actress Ana de Armas as the face of its first celebrity-led campaign.

The organization, which recently re-branded as a consumer-facing identity, said they approached de Armas because “she radiates with poise and modern and she epitomizes an ascendant, free-thinking generation.” De Armas wears a mix of natural diamond pieces that radiate light against the sunny backdrop of the landscapes of Portugal.

“I love thinking of diamonds this way, as special emblems of even the small personal moments in our lives,” de Armas said. “They represent joy and warmth and beauty.”

The campaign, part of the NDC “Only Natural Diamonds” initiative, was lensed by Camilla Åkrans. Thirty-second hero spots will be released coinciding with the virtual Emma Awards on Sept. 20, with teasers dropping in the runup to the awards.

