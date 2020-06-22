Amyris Partners With AB Mauri North America To Reduce Sugar In Baking Products Using PURECANE™ Sweetener







The exclusive multi-year agreement is expected to transform the industrial baking sector in the US, Mexico and Canada markets

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS - News), a leading biotechnology company in the Clean Health and Beauty markets and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, and AB Mauri North America, a global supplier of yeast and baking ingredients, jointly announced an exclusive multi-year agreement for the sale and purchase of Amyris' Purecane™ RebM zero-calorie sweetener for baking applications.

This partnership is expected to transform the industrial baking sector in the US, Mexico and Canada markets by enabling AB Mauri's customers to produce reduced sugar baked goods with no loss of flavor, texture or product appeal. The collaboration signifies a promising beginning and catalyst for future growth opportunities for the Purecane™ brand, which launched in December 2019 following Amyris' introduction of its sweetener ingredient in December 2018.

"We are very pleased to partner with a leader like AB Mauri to bring our sweetener to consumers of baked goods," said John Melo, Amyris President and CEO. "Like AB Mauri, we are committed toward providing consumers with healthier options from sustainable ingredients to reduce sugar in people's diets while letting them enjoy the sweetness they desire."

"AB Mauri is ready to partner with Amyris and leverage its expertise in biotechnology for the benefit of our industrial baking customers," said Mark Prendergast, President of AB Mauri North America. "While sugar plays an important role in baking, creating sweetness, color and texture in baked goods, excessive consumption is a leading cause of ill health in North America. The inclusion of Amyris' innovative Purecane™ ingredient in our sugar reduction solutions will allow our customers to reduce sugar in their products while maintaining the same taste and quality that consumers love and demand without the negative health consequences."

Purecane™ Brand Sweetener, also known as fermented sugarcane RebM, is a zero calorie, zero glycemic sweetener that can be used as part of a better-for-you diet to reduce the intake of sugar, calories and carbohydrates - making it a solution for not only diabetics but also for the growing consumer-base looking for less sugar in their diet. Purecane™ is made through a fermentation process that starts with sugarcane and then converts it to a pure, no calorie sweetener without any artificial chemicals or bitter aftertaste unlike other alternative sweeteners. This process also requires one-tenth of the agricultural acreage than other leading natural leaf products and results in very low waste.

About Purecane

Pioneering sustainable sweetness through biotechnology, Amyris created a sugarcane-based process to produce a sweetener that delivers the sweetest experience without calories or artificial chemicals. Formulated with a No Compromise® approach, Amyris' Purecane™ sweetener is comprised of only clean ingredients because we are committed to improving the health of people and the planet without sacrificing great taste. The product line has now expanded to include a baking sweetener, formulated to be the best-performing sweetener on the market for baked goods and cooking. For more information, visit purecane.com .

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq:AMRS - News) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

About AB Mauri

AB Mauri North America is a baking technology company that is passionate about baking and driven to assist customers achieve superior quality. Industrial and artisan bakers looking for a total resource – including iconic Fleischmann's Yeast, quality ingredients, exceptional process optimization and customized technical service and support – can rely on us. Our product portfolio features a variety of traditional and clean label ingredients including: yeast; enzymes; baking powders; dough conditioners; softeners; oxidants; mold inhibitors; tortilla and frozen dough solutions; malts; syrup; and mixes, concentrates & blends for variety of breads, pastries, doughnuts, biscuits, cookies, crackers and more. For more information, please visit www.abmna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding impact on the industrial baking sector and consumer response to the sweetener. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

