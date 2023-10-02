Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMLX) future prospects. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The US$1.2b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$198m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$73m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$87m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 47% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making pharma, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.