Amy Winehouse’s ex says he would do ‘everything differently’ as he marks late singer’s 40th birthday

Amy Winehouse’s ex husband Blake Fielder-Civil has admitted he would do “everything differently” in their relationship if he could turn back time.

Blake, who was married to Winehouse between 2007 and 2009, appeared on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain on what would have been the late singer’s 40th birthday where he was asked what he would have done if he could rewind time.

To which he told hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard: “Almost everything differently”

Speaking about the late artist’s milestone birthday, he reflected: “It’s sad but I wanted to say happy birthday to Amy.

Fielder-Civil pictured with Winehouse in 2007 (PA)

“It’s devastating she’s not here. I think about her all the time, I thought about her this morning when I said my happy birthday to her, she was my best friend.

“If it wasn’t for certain factors I think it could have been a different outcome. Everything happened very quickly for Amy. We were young.”

Over the years, many have blamed Blake for Winehouse’s Class A drug addiction after they met.

He later confirmed that he had given the star her first hit of heroin and now shared how he feels about being blamed for the singer’s death.

Yet, Blake insisted that he’s the only member of her close friends and family who has taken accountability for what happened.

He shared: “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to speak today. I do [get blamed] and that’s ok. I can’t change what other people feel about that, but for me personally, I needed to stop carrying that burden. I’ve carried it for over 10 years.

“I’m the only person within that story that’s ever held any accountability, I tried to say I made some huge mistakes. I was a 20-something old drug addict.

“I had no idea how to make myself clean, let alone someone else. There were vested interests in Amy carrying on performing too. The fragility is what people connected with in the albums.”

When asked whether he has tried to re-establish a relationship with Winehouse’s family, Blake admitted: “I’m not sure about their interests per se, but for me personally, that’s something I go over in my head a lot.

“But you are right, the more I’ve kind of come away from that and been able to put what I call ‘clean time’ under my belt, and as the months turn into years and you start kind of rebuilding yourself.

“There have been times where I thought, ‘Would there be value in me speaking to her family?’ And maybe making some sort of reconciliation? Because we all loved that person.”

Susann then asked: “Have you tried? Have you been told not to?”

To which he responded: “I haven’t, to be honest. I’ve kind of ascertained from my own kind of thinking.”

Frank offers confidential advice about drugs and addiction (email frank@talktofrank.com, message 82111 or call 0300 123 6600) or the NHS has information about getting help. If you are struggling with alcohol abuse or addiction, advice and support can be found at alcoholchange.org.uk.