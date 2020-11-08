Amy Smith Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 15-Year-Old Leg-Spinner Causing Stir in WBBL 2020

Amy Smith has taken the on-going Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 by storm, bowling one spectacular spell after another. The 15-year-old leg-spinner is the youngest ever player of Hobart Hurricanes Women's and has made a promising start to her career. A late inclusion in WBBL 6, Smith was inducted in the team after fellow leg-spinner Maisy Gibson ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ACL injury. However, the replacement proved to be a blessing in disguise for Hobart as Smith, who turns 16 later this month, has been a headache for the opposition in the middle overs. Sydney Sixers Host Annual Pride Party Game Against Hobart Hurricanes.

Not a massive turner of the ball, the youngster can beat the batswomen with his accurate bowling and bucket of variations. Despite being in the initial half of her career, batswomen haven't been able to get under the skin of rookie, and his economy rate of 5.42 justifies the fact. In six matches so far, Smith has scalped five wickets and will be determined to enhance her tally even further. As the leg-spinner continues to impress in the gala T20 league, let's look at some of her quick facts. Tahlia McGrath Showcase Great Presence of Mind to Dismiss Amelia Kerr With Incredible Catch in Women’s Big Bash League 2020.

Amy Smith Quick Facts:

Amy Smith was born in November 2004 in Australia. The leggie is the youngest ever player for Hobart Hurricanes Women's. At 14, Smith became the youngest player in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL). The young leg-spinner also won the Tasmanian Female Young Player of the Year award in 2018-19 & 2019-20 season. She replaced Maisy Gibson in Hobart Hurricanes Women's squad for WBBL 2020.

Meanwhile, Hobart are currently sixth in the team standings with one win from seven games. They lost four encounters while remaining two matches were washed out due to rain. They'll next take the field against Melbourne Renegades Women on November 10 at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney.

