Amy Schumer Sheds Light On Her Reason For Getting Liposuction

Amy Schumer doesn’t regret her decision to get liposuction ― and she certainly isn’t done talking about it.

“Everybody on camera is doing this shit, I just wanted to be real about it,” the “Trainwreck” actor told The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published Wednesday.

Schumer, who gave birth to her first child in 2019, said the fact that her “uterus didn’t contract for two and a half years” ― combined with a milestone birthday ― influenced her decision to undergo liposuction.

“It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” the “I Feel Pretty” star told the publication, adding that she felt like “grilled chicken and walks” wouldn’t solve the area of her body she wanted to work on.

Schumer attends the 74th annual Peabody Awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York City. (Photo: Jemal Countess via Getty Images)

Schumer previously told fellow comedian Chelsea Handler that she wanted to be open about her surgery so other people would better understand her transformation.

“I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like ‘she looks thinner’ and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery,” she said on Handler’s podcast, “Dear Chelsea,” earlier this month.

The comedian first announced her plastic surgery back in January in an Instagram post alongside photos of herself in a black bathing suit.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey,” she wrote at the time. “Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. ... Let’s go!”

Unlike many of her peers in Hollywood, Schumer has been especially candid about going under the knife and trying out injections. Last year, she shared her experience getting fillers and then having them removed.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full,” she revealed back in December. “Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent.”

The actor has a packed schedule ahead. She is releasing her new series, “Life & Beth,” on March 18, and will be hosting the Academy Awards at the end of the month alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

“I’m going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual],” Schumer told Extra earlier this week of her upcoming co-hosting duties. “Wanda, Regina are hilarious. And we’re having a blast preparing. And I mean, I don’t know, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one … because it’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

