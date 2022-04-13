Amy Schumer Says She 'Was Never Going' to Make an Alec Baldwin Joke at the Oscars

Amy Schumer and Alec Baldwin

Amy Schumer is setting the record straight.

Alongside an Instagram photo of a report stating that she and husband Chris Fischer purchased a new multimillion-dollar home, she said that the news was not true.

Schumer, 40, then added in the caption: "I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar's [sic]. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out."

"Link in bio for tickets to my shows," she added. "I'm touring august through the holidays!"

Amy Schumer

During her stand-up routine held at the Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas earlier this month, the Trainwreck star shared the jokes she wasn't allowed to tell at the Oscars, noting, "My lawyer said not to say these," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outtakes reportedly include a joke about Baldwin's fatal shooting incident last year that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming his Western film Rust.

Reciting her original Oscars monologue to her audience, Schumer said, according to the publication, "Don't Look Up is the name of a movie, more like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun."

"I wasn't allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [clock] someone," she continued, per THR.

At the Academy Awards ceremony last month, Will Smith walked onto the stage and hit Chris Rock following a joke made by the comedian about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. The actress, 50, has been open about having alopecia.

During her first comedy appearance in Sin City after the Oscars incident, the Life & Beth actress also took a moment to address the situation.

The comedian said she was "feeling myself" and confident that her and her co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall were excelling in their roles until Smith, 53, got onstage and struck Rock. She called Smith "Ali," a reference to the actor's role as boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali.

"It was just a f------ bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting," she added, according to The Hollywood Reporter and E! News, before moving on to her other routines.

While hosting the 94th Academy Awards, Schumer also received some criticism for joking that actress Kirsten Dunst was actually a seat filler at the ceremony. Schumer later explained via Instagram that the Power of the Dog actress had prior knowledge of the entire bit.

"Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst," she wrote. "I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on."

"Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that," she added.

Schumer co-hosted the 2022 Oscars alongside Hall and Sykes, marking the first time in three years the event had a host.