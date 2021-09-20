Amy Schumer reveals she had her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis

Amy Schumer is recovering from surgery.

The "I Feel Pretty" actress, who has been open about her struggles with infertility, revealed she had her uterus and appendix removed as a result of endometriosis, a condition in which tissue typically found in the uterus starts to grow in other parts of the body, leading to uncomfortable long-term pelvic pain during and between periods.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” Schumer explained in an Instagram video Sunday from her hospital bed, filmed by her husband, Chris Fischer. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

She added, "There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus, and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains."

Schumer also shared a mirror selfie in her hospital gown. "If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis," Schumer wrote in the caption.

Celebrities took to the comments to share their support for the "Trainwreck" actress.

"Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon!" Padma Lakshmi commented.

"Oh my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone and you won’t have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!" Debra Messing added.

The comedian has previously spoken about how her endometriosis impacted her fertility. In January, she revealed she was undergoing IVF treatments and took to Instagram for some advice.

"I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do," Schumer wrote at the time alongside a photo of her bare stomach covered in bruises. "My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Schumer, who welcomed baby Gene with Fischer in May 2018, had a rough pregnancy, suffering the effects of hyperemesis gravidarum (acute morning sickness) throughout the nine months. It forced her to cancel numerous shows but it also made for great Instagram posts and stand-up fodder.

In July, she trolled fans with her National Bikini Day post, sharing a now-deleted Instagram photo from the day she gave birth to Gene via C-section. In the throwback picture, Schumer is seen holding her newborn while laying on the operation table.

